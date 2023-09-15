National Basketball Association Dwight Howard reportedly meeting with Golden State Warriors next week Published Sep. 15, 2023 2:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Is Dwight Howard coming back to the NBA?

The 37-year-old center and former eight-time NBA All-Star is meeting with the Golden State Warriors next week, The Athletic reported Friday.

Howard last played in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season. This past season, he played for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan.

Across his 18 seasons in the NBA, Howard has racked up eight All-NBA and five All-Defensive honors, while leading the league in rebounding five times, blocks twice and winning Defensive Player of the Year three times. He spent the first eight seasons of his NBA career with the Orlando Magic (2004-05 to 2011-12) before stints with the Lakers (2012-13, 2019-20 and 2021-22), Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers. For his career, Howard is averaging 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors are coming off a 44-38 season, which was good for the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they were eliminated by the Lakers in six games in the semifinal round. This offseason, Golden State traded Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a future first- and second-round draft pick and cash considerations to the Wizards for Chris Paul.

The Warriors also re-signed Draymond Green on a four-year, $100 million deal and brought in veteran guard Cory Joseph and forward Dario Saric on one-year deals, respectively; they lost guard Donte DiVincenzo, who started 37 combined games for them last season (regular season plus postseason), to the New York Knicks in free agency.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

Golden State opens the 2023-24 NBA season at home against the Phoenix Suns, who now trot out a big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, on Oct. 24, Opening Night for the sport.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Golden State Warriors Dwight Howard

share