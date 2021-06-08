Colin Cowherd plays the 3-Word Game for the NBA playoffs

National Basketball Association
2 hours ago

With the conference semifinals underway in the NBA playoffs, a large swath of teams is already looking to next season.

While that was true for nearly half of the teams before the playoffs began in late May, by now a majority of NBA teams' seasons have ended.

Colin Cowherd offered an assessment of the league landscape on Monday's episode of "The Herd." The wound might still be fresh for the teams bounced from the opening round, but the advice might be most applicable to them.

Here's what Cowherd had to say about the eight teams whose seasons ended in the first round.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Memphis Grizzlies: Just Trust Ja

Playoff fate: No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies lost to No. 1 Utah Jazz in five games

Cowherd's thoughts: "What a spectacular talent. [Ja Morant] averaged over 30 [points] a game."

Los Angeles Lakers: The Fake Show

Playoff fate: No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers lost to No. 2 Phoenix Suns in six games

Cowherd's thoughts: "I was wrong. The core to me is LeBron, KCP, AD, maybe Alex Caruso ... but I'd move everybody else."

Portland Trail Blazers: Outta Dame Time

Playoff fate: No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers lost to No. 3 Denver Nuggets in six games

Cowherd's thoughts: "[Damian Lillard] is dropping 55 points and 10 assists, and they lose. ... C'mon, let's get him a No. 2. ... Let's get Dame some help."

Dallas Mavericks: Give Luka Love

Playoff fate: No. 5 Dallas Mavericks lost to No. 4 LA Clippers in seven games

Cowherd's thoughts: "Listen to this: [Luka Dončić] scored or assisted on 77 points in Game 7. That's the most in league history."

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Washington Wizards: Deal For Beal?

Playoff fate: No. 8 Washington Wizards lost to No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers in five games

Cowherd's thoughts: "The franchise has not lived up to their end of the bargain ⁠— getting [Bradley Beal] a No. 2. I think it's time in Washington to start over."

Boston Celtics: Bos-Ton Of Problems

Playoff fate: No. 7 Boston Celtics lost to No. 2 Brooklyn Nets in five games

Cowherd's thoughts: "Boston's kind of rebooting the whole process. ... They're probably going to have to move a Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart to get a running mate for Jayson Tatum."

Miami Heat: Not Our Herro

Playoff fate: No. 6 Miami Heat lost to No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks in four games

Cowherd's thoughts: "What's happened to Tyler Herro? He was a star in the bubble last year. He not only averaged just nine [points] a game, but he's a pure shooter and shot 32%. That's it!"

New York Knicks: Offended By Offense

Playoff fate: No. 4 New York Knicks lost to No. 5 Atlanta Hawks in five games

Cowherd's thoughts: "I'll give love to Derrick Rose. He was their No. 1 dependable scorer. But Julius Randle ⁠— the ceiling was lower than I thought."

For Cowherd's full 3-Word Game, including the breakdown of the NBA teams left in the playoffs, check out the video below!

Colin Cowherd plays the 3-Word Game after the 1st Round of the NBA playoffs | THE HERD
