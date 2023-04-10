Clippers' Paul George expected to miss beginning of first-round series
The LA Clippers will be without one of their star players for at least the start of their first-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Paul George is "expected" to miss the beginning of the series though he's making "tangible" progress with his knee sprain, The Athletic reported Monday.
George said on his podcast Monday that his leg "is good" and he's "making progress."
"I'm feeling better," George said. "I've been working my butt off. I've been grinding literally every day. Six days of the week, I'm training. So, I'm going to give it every chance I've got, man. It's coming to the wire."
The All-Star guard has been out since March 21 when he landed awkwardly while grabbing a rebound in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, causing a right knee sprain. The Clippers ruled out George for the next 2-3 weeks the day following the injury, forcing him to miss the remainder of the regular season.
The Clippers managed to avoid the play-in tournament with George out for the last few weeks of the season, going 6-3 in their final nine games, including a win over the Suns in Sunday's regular-season finale to finish 44-38 on the season and earn the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
While the Clippers managed to beat the Suns on Sunday without George, Phoenix was without its top stars, opting to sit Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul.
