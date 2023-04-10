National Basketball Association
2023 NBA play-in tournament: By the numbers
Updated Apr. 10, 2023 3:37 p.m. ET

The 2023 NBA playoffs are here — but first, a few teams still have some work to do in the play-in tournament.

Four teams from each conference will participate in the pre-postseason tournament, battling for the seventh and eighth seeds in their respective conferences before the playoffs officially begin on April 15. 

Everything you need to know about the play-in tournament, including the rules and TV schedule, can be found here.

Here are the numbers to know before things get underway on Tuesday.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTA HAWKS (8) @ MIAMI HEAT (7)

3-1: The Heat's regular-season record against the Hawks this season, with a point differential of +2.5 in those matchups.

118.4: Points per game the Hawks averaged this season, which was the third-most in the NBA.

49.5: Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo averaged a combined 49.5 PPG against the Hawks this season. Butler played in three of Miami's four regular-season games against Atlanta.

26.2: Atlanta's Trae Young averaged 26.2 points during the regular season. Against the Heat, Young averaged 19.8 points.

30: The Heat were last in the league (30th) in scoring at 109.5 PPG and the only team not to average at least 110.0 PPG.

CHICAGO BULLS (10) @ TORONTO RAPTORS (9)

2-1: The Raptors' regular-season record against the Bulls this season, with a point differential of +0.3 in those matchups.

41.9: The Bulls shot 49% from the field during the regular season, fourth-best in the NBA.

40: Toronto's Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet averaged a combined 40.0 PPG against the Bulls this season.

23.5: Bulls star Zach LaVine averaged 23.5 PPG on 38.5% shooting from 3 against the Raptors this season. LaVine played in two of Chicago's three regular-season games against Toronto.

17: Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is one of only five players in the league averaging 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

33.5: The Raptors shot 33.5% from 3 this season, the third-worst percentage in the league behind Charlotte and Houston.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(8) MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES @ (7) LOS ANGELES LAKERS

2-1: The Wolves went 2-1 against the Lakers this season, winning by nine points in each of their wins.

20-12: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.9 PPG and 12.5 RPG, making him the only player in the league to average 20 points and 12 rebounds.

20-8-6: LeBron James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists this season, making him one of three players to average 20 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

7: The Lakers are one of seven teams in the league to average 117 points in the regular season.

30: Earlier this year, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to record 100 30-point games with three different franchises.

12: The Lakers won the only game against the Wolves in which James and Davis both played, winning by 12.

20: Anthony Edwards failed to score 20-plus points in two of the three games against the Lakers this season (both losses). This season, when Edwards doesn’t score 20-plus points, the Wolves are 11-13. When he did score 20 or more, they are 31-27.

19.7: Edwards averaged 24.6 points this season, but only 19.7 points against the Lakers.

43.9: The Wolves shot 49% from the field this season (T-third best in NBA), but just 43.9% from the field against the Lakers.

15.3: The Timberwolves averaged 15.3 turnovers per game (T-fourth most in the NBA).

.500: The Timberwolves are 12-12 since acquiring Mike Conley.

(10) OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER @ (9) NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

3-1: The Pelicans went 3-1 against the Thunder this season. The Thunder’s one victory against the Pelicans saw them win by 14 points, while the three wins for the Pelicans were by a combined 10 points.

33.5: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 33.5 points on 45.7% shooting against the Pelicans this season (played in all four games).

42.9: The Thunder shot 42.9% from the floor against the Pelicans this season, almost four points lower than their season average of 46.5%. The Thunder shot 32.1% from 3 against the Pelicans, below their average of 35.6% from 3 this season.

117.5: The Thunder averaged 117.5 points this season, fifth-most in the NBA

15: The Thunder are 11-4 this season when hitting more than 15 3-pointers.

7: Brandon Ingram and SGA are tied for the league lead with seven 30-point games since March 17.

1: The Pelicans have had just one of their trio of CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson and Ingram in each of their four games against the Thunder.

8.3: The Pelicans averaged 8.3 steals per game, second-most in the NBA.

110: The Pelicans were just 4-23 this season when scoring less than 110 points, with two of those wins coming against the Thunder.

15-5: The Pelicans were 15-5 this season when Trey Murphy hit four or more 3-pointers.

National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
Chicago Bulls
