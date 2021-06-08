National Basketball Association Brooklyn's domination of Milwaukee shines spotlight on Durant's rivalry with Giannis 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The heavyweight battle in the Eastern Conference has been a decidedly one-sided affair so far.

The semifinal series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks was billed, essentially, as the conference finals — or even the NBA Finals.

Given the star power on both sides, it's not difficult to see why. But the Nets have simply dominated the series, winning Games 1 and 2 with relative ease.

After toppling the Bucks 115-107 in Game 1, the Nets smashed the East's No. 3 seed to the tune of 125-86 on Monday in Game 2.

For those keeping score at home, that's an average margin of victory of 23.5 points.

And it's not just the Bucks who have felt the wrath of the Nets. Brooklyn trounced the Boston Celtics in the first round, too, with a 4-1 gentleman's sweep in that series.

Through seven games this postseason, Brooklyn's point differential is 14.71, good for second in NBA playoff history, per Statmuse.com.

That's better than the 1970-71 Kareem-led Bucks (14.5), the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors (13.53) and the 2000-01 Kobe/Shaq Los Angeles Lakers (12.75).

Only the 1955-56 Lakers had a larger differential, and they're the only team of those mentioned that didn't win the title the same season.

That's still quite a ways off for the Nets, but they certainly look the part of champions.

And nobody is showing out more than Kevin Durant.

After he sat out the 2020 season because of an Achilles injury and featured in just 35 games for the Nets this season, there were questions about whether we'd ever see the KD of old.

Well, with an average of 32.0 points per game on 55% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from distance, those questions have been thoroughly answered.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo is staring down the prospect of losing in the Eastern Conference semis for the second consecutive season.

He hasn't been a slouch, averaging 26.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG and 4.0 APG, but Antetokounmpo's performances had Shannon Sharpe of "Undisputed" wondering: Where's the league's reigning back-to-back MVP?

Chris Bosh ⁠— a guy who knows a thing or two about competing with the best of the best to win a title ⁠— joined "First Things First" to give his thoughts on the series Tuesday.

Bosh noted that intensity is something that's really lacking from the Bucks and their 26-year-old star.

"I'm just surprised," Bosh said. "Just on offense and on defense. To get drug by 40 points on the road, that's not sending the right message. … Giannis is going to have to start being a lot more aggressive and stop letting [Durant] off the hook."

NBA legend Chris Bosh joins Nick Wright to break down Nets-Bucks.

As impressive as Durant has been in this series, Antetokounmpo is the story, in Nick Wright's eyes.

As Wright laid out, "The Greek Freak" is at a major crossroads with his team down 0-2. He could mount an otherworldly comeback and solidify himself as the best player in the game.

On the other hand, if the Bucks bomb out of the playoffs, head coach Mike Budenholzer's seat likely will be piping hot.

If Bud and the Bucks parted ways, that'd mean a third head coach for Antetokounmpo in five years.

As for KD, well, he seems to be sending a message to the rest of the league — loud and clear — about any suggestions that he lost a step over the past few years.

As Brandon Marshall put it, it's "personal" for Durant and the Nets.

ESPN's Jay Williams actually confirmed that Durant's rivalry with Antetokounmpo has offered a bit of extra juice.

Williams relayed a story on "Get Up" that spelled out how insulted Durant felt about being compared and contrasted with Antetokounmpo.

Those sure sound like fighting words.

Speaking of which, it'll be up to the Bucks to show some more fight in the next few games.

Otherwise, chances are, they'll be seen as little more than a sparring partner on Brooklyn's championship journey.

