National Basketball Association NBA playoffs: Top moments from Bucks-Nets and Nuggets-Suns just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The second round of the NBA playoffs is off and running.

Tuesday's offering features a conference semifinal matchup from each conference. Up first, Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will look to defend their home court and take a 2-0 series lead over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks .

Later, fresh off dethroning the defending champion Lakers, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns square off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup.

Here are the best moments from Tuesday's NBA action:

The Nets jumped to a fast start against the Bucks, with their star duo of Durant and Irving providing a litany of highlights early.

For more up-to-date news on all things Nets, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Durant scored 13 points in the opening frame while Irving scored nine to lead the Nets to a 36-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bucks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.