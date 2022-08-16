National Basketball Association 'It got my attention': Bronny James' dunk draws reaction from Skip, Shannon 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Bronny James threw down what was likely the dunk of his prep career Monday.

The play was a marvelous display of athleticism: James took an outlet pass, raced up the floor with a pacy left-handed dribble, froze his defender with an in-and-out move, then detonated on said opponent with a jam that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The explosion was part of a stellar 25-point output for The King's apprentice, and though his California Basketball Club team fell to the U18 French Select squad 97-85, James' slam undoubtedly stole the show, capturing the spotlight of the social media world in the process.

Just look at LeBron James's reaction to his son's play:

On Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed", Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to the slam that shook the Internet.

"It was (a) lightning-fast dunk," Bayless said. "Everybody in the arena was just knocked over by it because you didn't see it coming because it was so last-second. The 6-3 kid … he's going as fast as he can run with the basketball."

Sharpe was equally shocked by James' slam.

"I had no idea he was going to dunk this basketball," Sharpe exclaimed. "He was traveling at such as high rate of speed. …

"Normally, guys lay the ball up with their left hand, because the defender is in between them and the basket. … If you watch where he lands, it lets you know just how fast he was traveling. …

"I don't still don't know how he pulled it off. You don't see very many NBA players do that. … It was very impressive. It got my attention."

Sharpe couldn't help but muse about the four-star recruit's potential in the future.

"Every time I watch this young man play, he gets better and better," Sharpe said. "He's shooting, handling the ball better. … If you watched this man blossom from the time he first enrolled at Sierra Canyon to where he is today, you can tell he's putting in the work."

Listed at 6-3 and 180 pounds, James is ranked 39th in ESPN's Top 100, and 49th in 247's national rankings.

The senior guard reportedly holds offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

