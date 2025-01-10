National Basketball Association Best landing spots for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson Updated Jan. 10, 2025 11:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson continues to have a bumpy NBA career.

Injures continue to hinder Williamson's career, as he has played in just 191 of a possible 482 regular-season games. On the other hand, Williamson, a two-time All-Star who's averaging 24.6 points per game for his career, is a force to be reckoned with off the dribble, can play in isolation, sky above the rim and is one of the most aggressive players in the league. Meanwhile, the Pelicans (7-31) have the worst record in the Western Conference.

Now could be the time that the Pelicans entertain moving the still-24-year-old Williamson, who recently returned from a hamstring injury and is in the second season of a five-year, $197 million deal.

Here are the three best trade destinations for Williamson.

It's been an uphill climb for the Trail Blazers, who are a combined 94-188 over the past four seasons. While they have some building blocks, Portland's entrenched rebuild needs a boost, which Williamson would provide.

Shaedon Sharpe is emerging into more of a driving force; Scoot Henderson has the tools to be a tantalizing offensive player; rookie center Donovan Clingan can be a physical force in the paint at both ends of the floor. If Williamson joins the party, he becomes head coach Chauncey Billups' No. 1 scorer.

Williamson gives Portland a player that opposing teams have to game-plan for, given the variety of ways he can score. The former No. 1 overall pick can also re-establish himself on a team in need of an identity and one that doesn't necessarily have a franchise player — yet. Williamson attracting the bulk of attention takes some pressure off Sharpe and Henderson, who's primarily coming off the bench, among others.

Portland could send Deandre Ayton, Kris Murray and a future first-round draft pick to New Orleans for Williamson. The Pelicans get their new starting center in Ayton and a skilled player in Murray, while the Trail Blazers sharpen their starting five.

All that said, Portland could instead opt to see how Ayton and Clingan play out the season and make a pivotal decision on their frontcourt after a larger sample size.

J.B. Bickerstaff has taken the Pistons from being the worst team in the NBA to a legitimate playoff contender in one year. Detroit has gotten on track, but Williamson could catapult it down the straightaway.

Cade Cunningham has continually improved and has a case for being an All-Star this season; Jaden Ivey has been more efficient, shooting 46.0/40.9/73.3; Jalen Duren is an immovable object in the paint. Williamson adds another dynamic scoring option to the mix for the Pistons.

While Cunningham likely remains the focal point of Detroit's offense, given both his scoring and ball-handling knack, Williamson provides an equal-scoring threat who would form a potent one-two scoring punch. Both Cunningham and Williamson can score off the dribble, in isolation and occasionally from distance.

Detroit has a blossoming core, but Williamson could be the player that makes a plausible core one that becomes a conference contender within the next two years. Mix in an improved Ivey, Ausar Thompson and veterans like Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr., and the Pistons have something cooking in the oven.

Detroit could send Isaiah Stewart, Tobias Harris, its 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks and a pair of second-rounders to New Orleans for Williamson. The Pelicans potentially get their new starting center in Stewart and recoup future draft capital, while the Pistons upgrade and balance out the top of their frontcourt rotation and preserve the bulk of their young core.

That said, Detroit may prefer to ride it out with its current roster, continue the good vibes and assess a blockbuster trade in the offseason.

The Hornets are 8-27, on pace to finish with fewer than 30 wins for a third consecutive season and have just one winning season in the past nine, should they finish with a losing record this season. Robert California once explained to his future Dunder Mifflin subordinates that it's up to the object, not the steamroller, whether it will be flattened. It's time for the Hornets to stop getting steamrolled and make a play for Williamson.

Injuries continue to limit LaMelo Ball, but, when healthy, he's one of the best scorers in the NBA, averaging a career-high 29.9 points per game this season. Brandon Miller is a well-rounded scorer with the shooting stroke, size and speed to be a future All-Star. Mark Williams is an underrated and respectable NBA center. But the proof is in the pudding with the Hornets: more is needed.

Williamson gives the Hornets a third player who can drop 30 points on any given night, while strengthening them in the paint. Ball wouldn't have to play hero ball as much from distance, as there would be a second proven scorer to lean on. Meanwhile, Ball and Williamson being the co-forces of Charlotte's offense would take attention off Miller, who can keep progressing in a secondary role. Furthermore, the Hornets enter Thursday 29th in the NBA in scoring (106.1 points per game). Williamson's arrival changes that figure.

Charlotte could send Grant Williams, Nick Richards, Josh Green and its 2027 first-rounder to New Orleans for Williamson. The Pelicans get two starting-caliber players in Williams and Richards, a quality shooter in Green and an unprotected first-rounder in the near future.

Any team that trades for Williamson is taking an enormous risk, but the Hornets have to shoot their shot at some point. They have so many young players and a healthy draft pick arsenal, which, at some point, is just superfluous when the roster includes an overwhelming number of former first-rounders.

Worst-case scenario, the Hornets fail to climb the Eastern Conference ladder and attempt to trade Ball and Williamson for a pick-heavy haul in two years. Or, is the worst-case scenario actually just rotting at the bottom of the conference and doing nothing about it?

