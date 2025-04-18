National Basketball Association
Lakers extend GM Rob Pelinka, name him president of basketball ops
National Basketball Association

Lakers extend GM Rob Pelinka, name him president of basketball ops

Published Apr. 18, 2025 4:49 p.m. ET

General manager Rob Pelinka has received a contract extension from the Los Angeles Lakers less than three months after he acquired Luka Doncic.

Owner Jeanie Buss also announced Friday that Pelinka received a promotion in his second title, moving from vice president of basketball operations to president of basketball operations.

The Lakers announced no details of the extension for Pelinka, the longtime player agent who joined the Lakers' front office in February 2017.

Pelinka has notably swung two blockbuster trades in the past six years. He acquired Anthony Davis from New Orleans in 2019, and he traded Davis in a package for Doncic last February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seismic deal for Doncic is widely perceived as a major victory for Pelinka and the Lakers, who managed the nearly impossible feat of acquiring a young superstar at the start of his prime. Pelinka's hiring of rookie head coach JJ Redick last summer has also been praised, with Redick showing an acumen for the job while leading the Lakers to 50 victories and the Pacific Division title this season.

[Related: Mavs GM has ‘no regrets’ about trading Luka Doncic to Lakers]

The Lakers won the 2020 championship in the Florida bubble two years after LeBron James chose the team as his next destination, and they reached the 2023 Western Conference finals. They're back in the playoffs this season as the No. 3 seed, opening the first round against Minnesota on Saturday.

"For eight seasons, I have relied on Rob’s vision and leadership to do what’s best for the Lakers organization," Buss said in a statement. "I value his partnership and professionalism and believe in his ability to deliver championship-caliber basketball for Los Angeles and Lakers fans everywhere."

When he first joined the Lakers' front office, Pelinka was the general manager reporting to Magic Johnson, who abruptly quit his job in 2019 and criticized Pelinka on the way out. Pelinka, who formed a tight bond with Buss while he represented Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, was named the Lakers' vice president of basketball operations in 2020.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How Steph Curry mastered the flow state

How Steph Curry mastered the flow state

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes