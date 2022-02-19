National Basketball Association NBA All-Star Weekend 2022: Karl-Anthony Towns goes off to win 3-point contest 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2022 is in full swing in Cleveland!

The Skills Challenge was the first event of the night, followed by the 3-Point and Slam Dunk Contest.

Here are the top moments and highlights from All-Star Saturday Night.

Skills Challenge

Three teams of three players took part in a four-round competition that tested their shooting, passing and relay abilities.

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) and Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder) made up Team Rooks, Milwaukee Bucks teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis and youngest brother Alex — who is on the Raptors' G League team — made up Team Antetokounmpos, and Cleveland Cavaliers trio Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley made up Team Cavs.

Round one went to Team Cavs, who put up 44 points in the opening shooting portion of the competition, while Team Rooks put up 32 points and the Antetokounmpos put up 20 points.

The second round was all about passing. The Antetokounmpos won with 88 points, which tied them with Teams Cavs heading into the third round, the team relay round where the rookie trio came out on top.

After a tiebreaker, the two teams with the most challenge points through the first three rounds — Team Rooks and Team Cavs — advanced to the final round (half-court shot).

Thanks to Cunningham, Team Rooks took 9.9 seconds (seven shots) to make a half-court shot, while Mobley nailed one in just 5.5 seconds on Team Cavs' second shot to seal the win.

3-Point Contest

Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), Luke Kennard (LA Clippers), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans), Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Fred VanVleet (Raptors) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) participated in this year's 3-Point Contest.

These eight participants shot at the typical five locations along the arc with four racks of four regular balls (one point) and one money ball (two points), plus one special rack of five money balls.

Two "MTN DEW Zones" that held one green ball worth three points sat six feet behind the 3-point line. With the addition of these zones, the NBA increased the time limit from 60 seconds to 70 seconds and the maximum score from 34 points to 40 points.

The three highest-scoring players from the first round — Kennard, Towns and Young — advanced to the second and final round, where big man Towns was crowned the winner with a record-setting high score of 29.

The first-round scores were: Bane (18), McCollum (19), Kennard (28), LaVine (14), Mills (21), Towns (22), VanVleet (16), Young (22). The second-round scores were: Towns (29), Young and Kennard (26).

Slam Dunk Contest

Next, Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors) and Obi Toppin (New York Knicks) will participate in the NBA's marquee Saturday night event, the Slam Dunk Contest, which features four players competing in two rounds. Each player will attempt two dunks in the first round, and the two players with the highest combined scores for their two dunks will advance to the final round, where they attempted two more dunks. The player with the highest combined score wins.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Saturday's competitions.

