National Basketball Association 2024 Olympics basketball odds: LeBron favored to lead Team USA in assists Published Jul. 17, 2024 1:44 p.m. ET

We're still more than a week away from the official start of the Paris Olympics, and the men's basketball squad for Team USA is getting in practice reps through a few exhibition games.

You can wager on Team USA to win gold — a spot in which the Americans are heavy favorites. Then there are odds for the team's leading scorer.

Additionally, you can sprinkle a little cash on players' odds to have the most rebounds and assists for Team USA during its Olympic run.

So let's look at those betting boards via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Most Total Assists in Tournament for USA: *

LeBron James: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Tyrese Haliburton: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Stephen Curry: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Jayson Tatum: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Jrue Holiday: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Devin Booker: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Anthony Edwards: +850 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Kevin Durant: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Derrick White: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Joel Embiid: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Anthony Davis: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Bam Adebayo: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Most Total Rebounds in Tournament for USA: *

Joel Embiid: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Anthony Davis: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Jayson Tatum: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Bam Adebayo: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

LeBron James: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kevin Durant: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Anthony Edwards: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Devin Booker: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Tyrese Haliburton: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Stephen Curry: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Jrue Holiday: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Derrick White: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

*odds as of 7/17/24

Is Team USA a lock to blow out every opponent and win gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Regardless of which player ends up posting the most boards or racking up the most assists for Team USA, Skip Bayless noted on Wednesday's "Undisputed" that the United States could face some challenges once the Games are underway.

And that's because, according to Bayless, international competition is "just a different flavor of basketball."

"Very quickly, you have to find a chemistry that these other squads already have because these other squads have literally grown up together," Bayless said.

"They ain't afraid of no Americans because they play in the NBA, they play at a high level."

