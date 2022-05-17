National Basketball Association 2022 NBA draft lottery: Orlando Magic land No. 1 pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Orlando Magic won the NBA draft lottery Tuesday and landed the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since they chose Dwight Howard in 2004.

It’s the fourth time lottery luck has struck for the Magic, who won in back-to-back years in 1992 and '93, taking Shaquille O’Neal and then trading the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway.

Orlando finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 22-60 last season and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 years. But they got a huge win in the lottery, in which they had a 14% chance of landing the top pick.

The draft is June 23 in New York.

Who will be the No. 1 pick? That remains to be seen, but the odds via FOX Bet had Auburn's Jabari Smith as the favorite. Here's how they broke it down.

Oklahoma City got the second pick, followed by Houston and Sacramento. The Kings moved up from the No. 7 spot entering the lottery.

The lottery, with 14 ping-pong balls numbered 1 through 14 placed into a hopper, sets the first four picks. The remainder of the non-playoff teams go in reverse order of finish.

The Magic are committed to building through the draft after trading veterans Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon in March 2021 for first-round draft picks in 2023 and '25. But last season they were missing two of the young players they are trying to build around, with Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz recovering from knee injuries.

Following the lottery, which pertains only to the first round, here is the complete draft order for 2022.

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. New Orleans (to Charlotte)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Brooklyn Nets (to Houston)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. Toronto Raptors (to San Antonio)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Utah Jazz (to Memphis)

23. Philadelphia 76ers^^

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. Boston Celtics (to San Antonio)

26. Dallas Mavericks

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Phoenix Suns (to Oklahoma City)

^ This pick will be conveyed either to New Orleans or to Memphis via New Orleans.

^^ This pick might be conveyed to Brooklyn.

SECOND ROUND

31. Houston (to Indiana via Cleveland)

32. Orlando

33. Detroit (to Toronto via San Antonio, Washington, and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Indiana (to Orlando via Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. Los Angeles Lakers (to San Antonio via Chicago and Washington)

39. San Antonio (to Cleveland via Utah)

40. Washington (to Minnesota via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Brooklyn (to Detroit)

47. Cleveland**

48. Minnesota

49. Chicago (to Sacramento via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Denver (to Minnesota via Philadelphia)

51. Toronto (to Golden State via Philadelphia)

52. Utah (to New Orleans)

53. Boston

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Philadelphia (to Miami via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Dallas (to Washington)

55. Golden State

56. Miami (to Cleveland via Indiana)

57. Memphis (to Portland via Utah)

58. Phoenix (to Indiana)

** This pick will be conveyed either to New Orleans via Atlanta or to Memphis via New Orleans and Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.