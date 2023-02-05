NASCAR Cup Series Wiz Khalifa, Rob Lowe, Alvin Kamara among celebs at NASCAR Clash at the Coliesum 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The stars were out for the 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday with a turnout fitting for downtown Los Angeles.

[ Clash at the Coliseum live updates: NASCAR season kicks off on FOX ]

Actors Rob Lowe and Joel McHale, singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, rappers Wiz Khalifa and Cypress Hill and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams were all there for the action, with several of them playing a part in the ceremonies.

Check out the sights and sounds from the opening race of NASCAR's 75th season!

Wiz: ‘I’m gonna bring the party'

Wiz Khalifa spoke with FOX Sports' Shannon Spake about his mid-race concert, saying he's excited to learn about NASCAR and pick out a favorite driver — and said he'll bring "a lot of gas" after the drivers burn some rubber.

Caleb Williams, Alvin Kamara and more on the red carpet!

Gwen Stefani stops by the FOX booth!

Gwen Stefani talked about the experience of being at the Clash at the Coliseum and shared some old stories with friend and FOX Sports NASCAR analyst Clint Bowyer — even claiming that Bowyer can hold his own at signing.

McHale, Lowe, Williams kick things off!

Joel McHale handled the pregame introductions in classic Joel McHale fashion, Rob Lowe brought the energy for "start your engines" and USC Trojans star Caleb Williams swung the green flag in a place very familiar to him for a star-studded beginning to the second annual Clash at the Coliseum.

Wiz lights up the stage and Caleb Williams lights the torch!

Wiz Khalifa brought the energy with a mid-race performance of hits such as "Black & Yellow" and "Young, Wild & Free." And who else but the Trojan, Caleb Williams, to light the Coliseum torch for the second half of the race?

