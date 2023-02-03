NASCAR Cup Series Clash at the Coliseum: NASCAR returns to L.A. to open 2023 season 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NASCAR is returning to sunny southern California to kick off the 2023 season with the second running of the Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday (5 p.m. ET heats; 8 p.m. ET main event, FOX).

The event will build off its successful inaugural L.A. running last year. The 150-lap main event of the annual preseason exhibition race will feature 27 cars — an increase from 23 last year — on a quarter-mile, purpose-built asphalt track inside the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

What's the schedule of events?

Practice: Saturday, 6 p.m. ET

Qualifying: Saturday, 8:35 p.m. ET

Race day: Sunday, 5 p.m. ET

Who won the Clash last year?

Joey Logano held off Kyle Busch in dramatic fashion to take the checkered flag. Logano went on to capture the Cup Series championship for the second time in his career.

Logano wins 2022 Clash at the Coliseum Joey Logano holds off Kyle Busch in the last five laps to capture the Clash at the Coliseum.

What should I know about the Clash?

Main event : NASCAR will use heat races to set the 27-car field for the Clash, and there will be only one provisional for the driver who was highest in the 2022 driver standings. That means 2022 Cup champion Joey Logano knows for sure that he will be competing in the main event.

Qualifying : Single-vehicle qualifying will occur on Saturday following the scheduled practice. It will consist of one round, 3 laps, one warm-up, two timed, with order determined by 2022 Owner Points (lowest to highest).

Heat races: Will be set by qualifying order. The top five from each race advance through to the Clash. The remaining five finishers from each heat continue through to the Last Chance Qualifier Race 1 and the Last Chance Qualifier Race 2. The top three from both LCQ 1 and LCQ 2 advance through to main event.

Since this is Hollywood, can I expect celebrity appearances?

Yes! Among those scheduled to be in attendance for the Clash are rapper Wiz Khalifa, who is performing live on race day; actor Rob Lowe, who is serving as Grand Marshal; and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who is serving as the honorary starter.

What else should I know to get ready for the NASCAR season?

Glad you asked. Here's the latest news and happenings from the racing world.

The first year of the Clash brought the heat with an electric day of racing action. Let's see what 2023 has in store!

