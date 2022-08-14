NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400: Harvick wins at Richmond NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400: Harvick wins at Richmond
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400: Harvick wins at Richmond

2 hours ago

The NASCAR Cup Series' August schedule continued on Sunday in Richmond, Virginia, as Kevin Harvick won the Federated Auto Parts 400 — his 60th Cup career win.

It was Harvick's second consecutive victory, having snapped a 65-race winless streak by holding on to win last week's FireKeepers Casino 400, moving into position for a NASCAR playoff berth.

The 400-lap race was made up of three stages — 80-155-165 — on a D-shaped short track. Despite some issues exhibited by the Next Gen car during its first short track races this spring, no changes were made to the Next Gen car's aerodynamic package for Richmond, per FOX Sports NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass.

Here are the top moments from Richmond Raceway:

Green!

Just as things got underway in Richmond, the caution came out when Tyler Reddick took an early spin.

Reddick's car was a talking point in Sunday's race because NASCAR allowed it to showcase a leaf image, a symbol for his anchor sponsor — 3CHI. The image wasn't allowed until last week and will be approved on a race-by-race basis.

All the moves

As the first stage continued, more drivers started testing how much they could get away with on the outside. Joey Logano came out aggressively on the restart, going four-wide to try to make something happen.

Stage 1

Denny Hamlin was hot on Ross Chastain's tail as the opening stage came to a close, but Chastain was able to hold him off and pick up the first stage win — his fifth stage win of the year.

Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and William Byron rounded out the top five in Stage 1.

No. 22 to the front!

The green flag was back out at Lap 79, as the second stage got underway — and things got heated quick. 

Logano challenged Chastain early and was able to take the lead after passing him off Turn 4. Meanwhile, Larson took second and sent Chastain back to third with ease.

Back and forth

There was some contact between Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs, as the two drivers went at it to pass one another.

Eyes on the prize

Elsewhere, Aric Almirola — who was fourth-fastest in Saturday's practice but had a costly mistake in qualifying that prevented him from getting a better starting spot — made up a lot of ground in the second stage.

Disaster strikes

Chaos ensued for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. when he slid into the side of Martin Truex Jr. while trying to get to pit road, followed by a speeding penalty.

Racing hard

With playoff points on the line, Ryan Blaney wasn't letting up on Almirola as the second stage wound down.

Stage 2

Logano dominated the second stage and sealed his performance with a win headed into the final stage. He was followed by Larson, Hamlin, Harvick and Blaney to round out the top five finishers in Stage 2.

Starting off with a bang

The green flag was back out on Lap 240, but that didn't last long, as Chastain got into Busch early in the third and final stage.

Erik Jones, who made hard front contact with both Chastain and Truex Jr., got the worst of it, suffering major suspension damage that ended his race early and sent him to the garage as the second car out of the race.

Spin off Turn 4!

Another quick caution came out — the fifth of the day — when Christopher Bell got caught up and sent his car sideways and around on the exit of the corner. The green flag returned at Lap 257.

Elsewhere, it was a tough break for Chase Briscoe, who had to go back to pit road due to a fire in his cockpit.

Closing time

Harvick took the lead with 67 laps to go after passing Logano and held off the rest of the field to win it all.

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Kevin Harvick notches second Cup Series win in eight days at Richmond
NASCAR Cup Series

Kevin Harvick notches second Cup Series win in eight days at Richmond

25 mins ago
Bubba Wallace signs contract extension with 23XI Racing
NASCAR Cup Series

Bubba Wallace signs contract extension with 23XI Racing

2 days ago
Richard Petty likes the progression of Petty GMS Racing
NASCAR Cup Series

Richard Petty likes the progression of Petty GMS Racing

3 days ago
Drivers still dealing with aftermath of incidents at Indy
NASCAR Cup Series

Drivers still dealing with aftermath of incidents at Indy

6 days ago
Kevin Harvick holds off Bubba Wallace to snap winless streak
NASCAR Cup Series

Kevin Harvick holds off Bubba Wallace to snap winless streak

6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes