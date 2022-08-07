NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400: Harvick moves into playoff spot

NASCAR Cup Series
Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak, holding on to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday to move into position for a NASCAR playoff berth.

Drivers put it all on the line in the 200-lap, 400-mile race for a chance to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy as the NASCAR Cup Series kicked off its August schedule by returning to Brooklyn, Michigan.

Here are the top moments from Michigan International Speedway:

Sunshine, blue skies

After a rain delay halted action for more than an hour, drivers finally got the call to start their engines, thanks to some impromptu handiwork from a haul of dryers.

And they're racing!

Bubba Wallace took the early lead as the drivers got underway.

Done for the day 

Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric headed to the garage after a massive multi-car crash left several drivers – including Aric Almirola and JJ Yeley – engulfed in smoke. 

"Infinity" was the word Busch used to describe his frustration level on a scale of 1-10. 

Humming along

There's just something so serene about the sound a speeding car makes when it hops top gear, and Denny Hamlin nearly busted his odometer (we're only kidding) as he reached 202 mph on a draft. Hamlin sat in sixth place on lap 55.

Ross Chastain led after Stage 1.

Overtaken!

In the second stage, Hamlin smoothly sped past on lap 80, taking the lead on the outside of the track as the two swerved around a turn.

Things took a turn for the worse for Chastain, who was forced to serve a penalty after some pit issues.

Up in flames

The yellow flag came out on lap 98, after Cole Custer's No. 41 car blew a front tire, which erupted into flames. Luckily, Custer was able to escape before suffering any harm.

Back … and forth

Harvick, Bell, Hamlin. All three intensely jockeyed for position as the Stage 2 checkpoint approached.

Despite valiant tries from his opponents, Hamlin remained in front to take the Stage 2 victory.

Bell to the wall

Christopher Bell did all he could to get past Hamlin, but ended up with his front bumper buried into the wall after an overaggressive ploy.

Slow your roll 

Hamlin, who led most of the way, fell behind after being issued a penalty during one of his final pits.

My time to shine

Harvick took full advantage of the open opportunity, powering his way into first place, and pulling away from the field easily. 

On to the leaderboard

Harvick led the whole way during the final 25 laps, at one point holding a 4.5-second advantage over the second-place racer. Harvick was the first driver to cross the checkered flag, vaulting his way into the playoff standings.

