NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson favorite to win All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Updated May. 15, 2025 12:17 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Wilkesboro this weekend for the 2025 All-Star Race and fans can watch all the exciting action on FS1 .

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last year, Joey Logano got into victory lane at the All-Star Race, and he expressed recently that he's all in again for this year's competition.

And speaking of this year's competition, the 2025 version of All-Star weekend could have a few surprise twists and turns.

Which driver walks away from North Wilkesboro with the prize money? Let's look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 15 for the main event and for the All-Star Open.

NASCAR All-Star Race 2025

Kyle Larson : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Ryan Blaney : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Denny Hamlin : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Christopher Bell : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

William Byron : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Joey Logano : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Chase Elliott : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chris Buescher : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Josh Berry : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Alex Bowman : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ross Chastain : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kyle Busch : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brad Keselowski : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Austin Cindric : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Daniel Suarez : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Austin Dillon : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Harrison Burton: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

NASCAR All-Star Open 2025

Ty Gibbs : +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Bubba Wallace : +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Ryan Preece : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Carson Hocevar : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Noah Gragson : +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Erik Jones : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Zane Smith : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Michael McDowell : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Todd Gilliland : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Justin Haley : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Cole Custer : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Riley Herbst : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Ty Dillon : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cody Ware : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Chad Finchum: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)



