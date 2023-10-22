NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 live updates: Top moments from Homestead-Miami Speedway Published Oct. 22, 2023 1:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' 10-race playoff schedule continues Sunday with the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

NASCAR's top stars will battle it out over 267 laps in Homestead, Florida. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET.

It's the second of three races in the round of 8. The eight-driver playoff field includes William Byron (won Texas ), Martin Truex Jr. , Denny Hamlin (won Bristol ), Kyle Larson (won Las Vegas and Darlington ), Chris Buescher , Christopher Bell , Tyler Reddick (won Kansas ) and Ryan Blaney (won Talladega ).

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Follow our live coverage below!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down who and what to keep an eye out for in Sunday's race.

