How to watch 2025 NASCAR Clash: Schedule, TV channel, time, date
NASCAR is back, and it all starts with the preseason Clash race, this year at a new venue - Bowman Gray Stadium. Get ready for a thrilling race under the lights as the best drivers in the world compete for victory.
Check out how to watch the Clash race, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options.
What is NASCAR's Clash race?
The NASCAR Clash race is a non-points exhibition race that marks the beginning of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
How long is NASCAR's Clash race?
The Clash is a 50-mile race that consists of 200 laps on a 0.25-mile track. The main event must end under a green flag, and only green-flag laps are counted toward the total.
When is the 2025 NASCAR Clash race?
The race begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2.
Where is the race?
After previously being held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, this year's Clash will be held at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Where can I watch the 2025 NASCAR Clash? What channel will it be on?
The race will be broadcast live on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
How can I stream the race or watch without cable?
For those without a cable subscription, there are several live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.
If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the Clash on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.
What is the 2025 NASCAR Clash Schedule?
The upcoming schedule is as follows:
Saturday, February 1
- Clash Heat Race 1 - 8:30 p.m ET (FS1)
- Clash Heat Race 2 - 8:30 p.m ET (FS1)
- Clash Heat Race 3 - 8:30 p.m ET (FS1)
- Clash Heat Race 4 - 8:30 p.m ET (FS1)
Sunday, February 2
- Clash Last Chance Qualifying Race - 6 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
