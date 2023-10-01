NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 live updates: Chaos unfolding at Talladega Updated Oct. 1, 2023 3:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' 10-race playoff schedule continues Sunday with the YellaWood 500 at the iconic Talladega Superspeedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

NASCAR's top stars are battling it out over three stages — two 60-lap stages, followed by a final 68 laps — around the 2.66-mile oval track in Alabama.

It's the second race of the round of 12. The 12-driver playoff field includes last week's winner William Byron, along with Denny Hamlin , Chris Buescher , Christopher Bell , Martin Truex Jr. , Ross Chastain , Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson . Falling out of the top 12 after the first round was Kyle Busch , Tyler Reddick , Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace — all of whom looking to get back on track Sunday.

Follow our live coverage below!

On the move

Ryan Preece jumped out to an early lead over leading Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Byron.

With 25 laps to go in Stage 1, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was challenged Preece for the race lead.

Chaos!

A frantic Stage 1 concluded with Blaney out front, while contact at the end of the stage led to Chastain hitting the wall hard and ending his race early.

Just like that, Chastain — who entered Talladega 12 points above the cut line — was out before the halfway mark.

No quit

The rest of the field continued to race hard as the second stage got underway.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Saturday's race.

