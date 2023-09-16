NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race live updates: Top moments from Bristol Updated Sep. 16, 2023 7:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' 10-race playoff schedule continues Saturday with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

NASCAR's top stars will battle it out over three stages and 500 laps in Bristol, Tennessee. The green flag is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. It's the final race of the round of 16. The 16-driver playoff field includes William Byron , Martin Truex Jr. , Kyle Busch , Kyle Larson , Chris Buescher , Tyler Reddick , Denny Hamlin , Christopher Bell , Ross Chastain , Joey Logano , Ryan Blaney , Ricky Stenhouse Jr. , Michael McDowell , Brad Keselowski , Kevin Harvick and Bubba Wallace.

Two of the 16 playoff drivers are locked into the quarterfinal round thanks to a win in the first two races of the round at Darlington (Larson) and Kansas (Reddick). The remaining 14 drivers will vie for 10 spots, with the four drivers who don't win and finish the round lowest in points being eliminated.

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Follow our live coverage below!

Going green

Early crash

Austin Cindric's car got some early damage after colliding with AJ Allmendinger.

Harvick falling behind

It wasn't a good first stage for Harvick, who fell as low as 28th place in the race. Harvick entered the race in 12th place in the standings, so falling that far behind would almost assuredly eliminate him from the playoff.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Saturday's race.

