Hollywood Casino 400 live updates: Top moments from Kansas Speedway
Hollywood Casino 400 live updates: Top moments from Kansas Speedway

Published Sep. 10, 2023 2:53 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series' 10-race playoff schedule continues Sunday with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

NASCAR's top stars will battle it out over three stages and 267 laps in Kansas City. The green flag set for 3 p.m. ET. 

It's the second of three races in the round of 16. The 16-driver playoff field includes William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson (last week's winner at Darlington), Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Bubba Wallace.

Find up-to-date playoff standings, as well as the season's remaining schedule here. A full list of winners so far this year can be found here.

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

