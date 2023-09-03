Cook Out Southern 500 live updates: Top moments from Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series
Sep. 3, 2023

The NASCAR Cup Series' 10-race playoff schedule gets underway Sunday with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

NASCAR's top stars will battle it out over three stages and 367 laps on the iconic speedway in Darlington, South Carolina. The green flag is set to drop at 6 p.m. ET. 

It's the first of three races in the round of 16. The 16-driver playoff field includes William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell (Sunday's pole winner), Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Bubba Wallace.

Ryan Preece, who is not in the playoffs, will race Sunday — a mere week after his violent flip at Daytona.

The four drivers who don't win a round and have the fewest points are eliminated after each of the first three race rounds. You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Follow our live coverage below!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

Stay tuned for updates!

