NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 live updates: Top moments from TMS Updated Sep. 24, 2023 4:44 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series ' 10-race playoff schedule continues Sunday with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

NASCAR's top stars are battling it out over three stages and 400 miles in Fort Worth, Texas.

It's the first race of the round of 12. The 12-driver playoff field includes William Byron , Martin Truex Jr. , Denny Hamlin , Kyle Larson , Chris Buescher , Kyle Busch , Christopher Bell , Tyler Reddick , Ross Chastain , Brad Keselowski , Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace . Former Cup champions Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano were among those eliminated from championship contention after the round of 16, along with Ricky Stenhouse Jr . and Michael McDowell .

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Follow our live coverage below!

Star power

Singer, songwriter and rapper Jelly Roll gave the command for drivers to start their engines Sunday.

He wasn't the only big name in attendance, as NBA superstar Luka Dončić was nearby to watch all the action.

Green!

Just like that, things got underway in Texas.

Tough start

Blaney got off to a rough start, falling all the way back to 25th right out of the gate.

Dillon in early danger

Roughly halfway through the opening stage, Austin Dillon found himself in trouble when he lost a wheel when making a turn, causing the first yellow flag of the day to appear.

Dillon went to the care center, but ended up being released.

More close calls

Cars were converging and keeping close through much of the later part of the first stage, but that caused another pair of drivers to get in trouble. Todd Gilliland was one of the racers affected, losing two wheels in another accident.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Saturday's race.

