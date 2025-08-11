NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Richmond qualifying: Order for Cook Out 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway for Cook Out 400. Catch the race on Saturday on USA at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on USA. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Richmond qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Richmond Qualifying Order

Group 1

  1. Corey Heim (#67)
  2. Jesse Love (#33)
  3. Cole Custer (#41)
  4. Josh Berry (#21)
  5. Cody Ware (#51)
  6. Ty Dillon (#10)
  7. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  8. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  9. Kyle Larson (#5)
  10. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  11. Justin Haley (#7)
  12. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  13. Riley Herbst (#35)
  14. Noah Gragson (#4)
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  16. Kyle Busch (#8)
  17. Zane Smith (#38)
  18. Michael McDowell (#71)
  19. Austin Dillon (#3)

Group 2

  1. Chase Elliott (#9)
  2. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  3. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  4. Alex Bowman (#48)
  5. Austin Cindric (#2)
  6. Erik Jones (#43)
  7. Joey Logano (#22)
  8. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  9. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  10. Ryan Preece (#60)
  11. Ross Chastain (#1)
  12. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  13. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  14. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  15. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  16. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  17. Chris Buescher (#17)
  18. William Byron (#24)
  19. Christopher Bell (#20)
