NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Richmond qualifying: Order for Cook Out 400
Published Aug. 14, 2025 8:27 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway for Cook Out 400. Catch the race on Saturday on USA at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Qualifying starts Saturday on USA. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Richmond qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Richmond Qualifying Order
Group 1
- Corey Heim (#67)
- Jesse Love (#33)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
Group 2
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- William Byron (#24)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
