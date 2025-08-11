NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Richmond Entry List: All 39 drivers for Cook Out 400

Published Aug. 12, 2025 10:13 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on Richmond on August 16th for Cook Out 400. Here’s a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s race in Virginia.

2025 NASCAR Richmond Entry List

  1. Ross Chastain (#1, Trackhouse Racing)
  2. Austin Cindric (#2, Team Penske)
  3. Austin Dillon (#3, Richard Childress Racing)
  4. Noah Gragson (#4, Front Row Motorsports)
  5. Kyle Larson (#5, Hendrick Motorsports)
  6. Brad Keselowski (#6, RFK Racing)
  7. Justin Haley (#7, Spire Motorsports)
  8. Kyle Busch (#8, Richard Childress Racing)
  9. Chase Elliott (#9, Hendrick Motorsports)
  10. Ty Dillon (#10, Kaulig Racing)
  11. Denny Hamlin (#11, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  12. Ryan Blaney (#12, Team Penske)
  13. AJ Allmendinger (#16, Kaulig Racing)
  14. Chris Buescher (#17, RFK Racing)
  15. Chase Briscoe (#19, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  16. Christopher Bell (#20, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  17. Josh Berry (#21, Wood Brothers Racing)
  18. Joey Logano (#22, Team Penske)
  19. Bubba Wallace (#23, 23XI Racing)
  20. William Byron (#24, Hendrick Motorsports)
  21. Jesse Love (#33, Richard Childress Racing)
  22. Todd Gilliland (#34, Front Row Motorsports)
  23. Riley Herbst (#35, 23XI Racing)
  24. Zane Smith (#38, Front Row Motorsports)
  25. Cole Custer (#41, Haas Factory Team)
  26. John Hunter Nemechek (#42, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB)
  27. Erik Jones (#43, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB)
  28. TBA (#44, NY Racing Team)
  29. Tyler Reddick (#45, 23XI Racing)
  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47, Hyak Motorsports)
  31. Alex Bowman (#48, Hendrick Motorsports)
  32. Cody Ware (#51, Rick Ware Racing)
  33. Ty Gibbs (#54, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  34. Ryan Preece (#60, RFK Racing)
  35. Corey Heim (#67, 23XI Racing)
  36. Michael McDowell (#71, Spire Motorsports)
  37. Carson Hocevar (#77, Spire Motorsports)
  38. Shane van Gisbergen (#88, Trackhouse Racing)
  39. Daniel Suárez (#99, Trackhouse Racing)
