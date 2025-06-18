NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Pocono qualifying: Order for The Great American Getaway 400

Published Jun. 20, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Tricky Triangle for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on Amazon Prime at 2 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Pocono qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Pocono Qualifying Order

  1. Brennan Poole (#44)
  2. Cody Ware (#51)
  3. Ty Dillon (#10)
  4. Zane Smith (#38)
  5. Kyle Busch (#8)
  6. Noah Gragson (#4)
  7. Riley Herbst (#35)
  8. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  9. Austin Dillon (#3)
  10. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  11. Kyle Larson (#5)
  12. Justin Haley (#7)
  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  14. Josh Berry (#21)
  15. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  16. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  17. Erik Jones (#43)
  18. Joey Logano (#22)
  19. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  20. Austin Cindric (#2)
  21. Cole Custer (#41)
  22. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  23. Ryan Preece (#60)
  24. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  25. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  26. Ross Chastain (#1)
  27. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  28. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  29. Chris Buescher (#17)
  30. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  31. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  32. Michael McDowell (#71)
  33. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  34. Alex Bowman (#48)
  35. William Byron (#24)
  36. Chase Elliott (#9)
  37. Christopher Bell (#20)

How SVG Overcame Travel Chaos and Illness to WIN NASCAR’s First International Race

