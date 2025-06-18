NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Pocono qualifying: Order for The Great American Getaway 400 Published Jun. 20, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Tricky Triangle for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on Amazon Prime at 2 p.m. ET.

Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Pocono qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Pocono Qualifying Order

How SVG Overcame Travel Chaos and Illness to WIN NASCAR’s First International Race

share

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more