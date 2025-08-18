NASCAR Cup Series
austin dillion cook out 400
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Playoff Standings After Richmond's Cook Out 400

Published Aug. 18, 2025 9:57 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are right around the corner, and after this past weekend’s action at Richmond Raceway, the race to secure a postseason berth is more intense than ever. With just a few races left in the regular season, every stage point and position matters as drivers fight to lock in their spot or keep playoff hopes alive.

Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings heading into this weekend's race at Daytona.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

  1. Denny Hamlin (4 Wins)*
  2. Shane van Gisbergen (4 Wins)*
  3. Kyle Larson (3 Wins)*
  4. Christopher Bell (3 Wins)*
  5. William Byron (2 Wins)
  6. Chase Elliott (Win)
  7. Chase Briscoe (Win)
  8. Ryan Blaney (Win)
  9. Bubba Wallace (Win)
  10. Joey Logano (Win)
  11. Ross Chastain (Win)
  12. Austin Cindric (Win)
  13. Josh Berry (Win)
  14. Austin Dillon (Win)
  15. Tyler Reddick (+89)
  16. Alex Bowman (+60)

Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
The top 16 drivers make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Here are the rest of the drivers on the outside looking in:

How do the NASCAR Playoffs work?

16 drivers advance to the NASCAR Playoffs. A win guarantees a spot in the playoffs unless there are more winners than spots available. The 16 spots go to the regular-season champion and then 15 drivers based on wins with tiebreakers by points.

Right now, there have been 14 winners and the regular-season champion will most likely be a driver who has won a race. So unless there are three new winners (or two new winners and winless Tyler Reddick makes up a -125 point deficit to win the regular-season title), everyone with a win will get in.

