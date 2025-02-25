NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Shane Van Gisbergen favorite to win at COTA in Austin Published Feb. 25, 2025 3:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In 2024, William Byron got into victory lane at Daytona and then, a few weeks later, he did it again at the Circuit of the Americas.

Should fans bet on Byron to replicate last year's early-season NASCAR Cup Series success again in 2025?

Well, according to the odds, another driver has the best chance at winning this weekend's road course in Austin.

Check out the odds for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2025

Shane Van Gisbergen : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Connor Zilisch: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Tyler Reddick : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

William Byron : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Kyle Larson : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Christopher Bell : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chase Elliott : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ross Chastain : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Alex Bowman : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kyle Busch : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Daniel Suarez : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chris Buescher : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Denny Hamlin : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chase Briscoe : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ryan Blaney : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Michael McDowell : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Joey Logano : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Austin Cindric : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Carson Hocevar : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Cole Custer : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Bubba Wallace : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Brad Keselowski : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Zane Smith : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Todd Gilliland : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Justin Haley : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Noah Gragson : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Josh Berry : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Riley Herbst: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Erik Jones : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ty Dillon : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ryan Preece : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Cody Ware: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share