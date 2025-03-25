NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Martinsville entry list: All 37 drivers for Cook Out 400 race Published Mar. 25, 2025 2:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Martinsville Speedway for the seventh race of the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET.

Check out the entry list for this year's Cook Out 400 race.

2025 NASCAR Martinsville Entry List

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR Cup Series: Straight Talk Wireless 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

share