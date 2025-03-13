NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Las Vegas qualifying: Order for Pennzoil 400
Published Mar. 13, 2025 10:44 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the fourth race of the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Qualifying starts Saturday afternoon on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Las Vegas qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Las Vegas Qualifying Order
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Daniel Suarez (#99)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- William Byron (#24)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
