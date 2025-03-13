NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Las Vegas qualifying: Order for Pennzoil 400
2025 NASCAR Las Vegas qualifying: Order for Pennzoil 400

Published Mar. 13, 2025

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the fourth race of the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday afternoon on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Las Vegas qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Las Vegas Qualifying Order

  1. Riley Herbst (#35)
  2. Justin Haley (#7)
  3. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  4. Cole Custer (#41)
  5. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  6. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  7. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  8. Cody Ware (#51)
  9. Noah Gragson (#4)
  10. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  11. Daniel Suarez (#99)
  12. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  13. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  14. Michael McDowell (#71)
  15. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  17. Erik Jones (#43)
  18. Ty Dillon (#10)
  19. Ryan Preece (#60)
  20. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  21. Austin Cindric (#2)
  22. Austin Dillon (#3)
  23. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  24. Zane Smith (#38)
  25. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  26. Ross Chastain (#1)
  27. Joey Logano (#22)
  28. Josh Berry (#21)
  29. Chase Elliott (#9)
  30. Kyle Busch (#8)
  31. Alex Bowman (#48)
  32. Chris Buescher (#17)
  33. Kyle Larson (#5)
  34. William Byron (#24)
  35. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  36. Christopher Bell (#20)


