2025 NASCAR Darlington qualifying: Order for Goodyear 400
Updated Apr. 4, 2025 8:25 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Darlington Raceway for the eighth race of the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET.
Qualifying starts Saturday afternoon on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Darlington qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Darlington Qualifying Order
- Austin Hill (#33)
- JJ Yeley (#44)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Shane Van Gisbergen (#88)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Daniel Suarez (#99)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- William Byron (#24)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
