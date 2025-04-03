NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Darlington qualifying: Order for Goodyear 400
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Darlington qualifying: Order for Goodyear 400

Updated Apr. 4, 2025 8:25 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Darlington Raceway for the eighth race of the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday afternoon on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Darlington qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Darlington Qualifying Order

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Austin Hill (#33)
  2. JJ Yeley (#44)
  3. Erik Jones (#43)
  4. Shane Van Gisbergen (#88)
  5. Cole Custer (#41)
  6. Cody Ware (#51)
  7. Riley Herbst (#35)
  8. Noah Gragson (#4)
  9. Austin Cindric (#2)
  10. Josh Berry (#21)
  11. Justin Haley (#7)
  12. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  13. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  14. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  15. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  16. Daniel Suarez (#99)
  17. Austin Dillon (#3)
  18. Alex Bowman (#48)
  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  20. Chris Buescher (#17)
  21. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  22. Zane Smith (#38)
  23. Ty Dillon (#10)
  24. Kyle Busch (#8)
  25. William Byron (#24)
  26. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  27. Michael McDowell (#71)
  28. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  29. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  30. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  31. Ryan Preece (#60)
  32. Ross Chastain (#1)
  33. Joey Logano (#22)
  34. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  35. Kyle Larson (#5)
  36. Chase Elliott (#9)
  37. Christopher Bell (#20)
  38. Denny Hamlin (#11)

NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out!
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kyle Larson looking to get his grip on 2025 INDYCAR ride

Kyle Larson looking to get his grip on 2025 INDYCAR ride

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes