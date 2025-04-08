NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Bristol entry list: All 39 drivers for Food City 500 race
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Bristol entry list: All 39 drivers for Food City 500 race

Published Apr. 8, 2025 9:20 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Bristol Motor Speedway for the ninth race of the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET. 

Check out the entry list for this year's Food City 500 race.

2025 NASCAR Bristol Entry List

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Corey LaJoie (#01)
  2. Ross Chastain (#1)
  3. Austin Cindric (#2)
  4. Austin Dillon (#3)
  5. Noah Gragson (#4)
  6. Kyle Larson (#5)
  7. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  8. Justin Haley (#7)
  9. Kyle Busch (#8)
  10. Chase Elliott (#9)
  11. Ty Dillon (#10)
  12. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  13. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  14. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  15. Chris Buescher (#17)
  16. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  17. Christopher Bell (#20)
  18. Josh Berry (#21)
  19. Joey Logano (#22)
  20. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  21. William Byron (#24)
  22. Jesse Love (#33)
  23. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  24. Riley Herbst (#35)
  25. Zane Smith (#38)
  26. Cole Custer (#41)
  27. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  28. Erik Jones (#43)
  29. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  31. Alex Bowman (#48)
  32. Cody Ware (#51)
  33. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  34. Ryan Preece (#60)
  35. Josh Bilicki (#66)
  36. Michael McDowell (#71)
  37. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  38. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  39. Daniel Suarez (#99)

NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400!
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: William Byron dominates at Darlington but still falls short: 'It will sting a lot'

William Byron dominates at Darlington but still falls short: 'It will sting a lot'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes