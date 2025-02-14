NASCAR Cup Series
2025 Daytona 500 starting lineup, grid for Sunday's race

Feb. 14, 2025

With the Duel qualifying races behind us, we now have the official starting lineup for Sunday's 2025 Daytona 500 race.

2025 Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

  1. Chase Briscoe (#19) - Row 1
  2. Austin Cindric (#2) - Row 1
  3. Bubba Wallace (#23) - Row 2
  4. Erik Jones (#43) - Row 2
  5. William Byron (#24) - Row 3
  6. Chris Buescher (#17) - Row 3
  7. Ty Dillon (#10) - Row 4
  8. Denny Hamlin (#11) - Row 4
  9. Ross Chastain (#1) - Row 5
  10. Joey Logano (#22) - Row 5
  11. Tyler Reddick (#45) - Row 6
  12. Corey LaJoie (#01) - Row 6
  13. A.J. Allmendinger (#16) - Row 7
  14. Todd Gilliland (#34) - Row 7
  15. Austin Dillon (#3) - Row 8
  16. Ryan Blaney (#12) - Row 8
  17. Chase Elliott (#9) - Row 9
  18. John Hunter Nemechek (#42) - Row 9
  19. Justin Allgaier (#40) - Row 10
  20. Christopher Bell (#20) - Row 10
  21. Kyle Busch (#8) - Row 11
  22. Kyle Larson (#5) - Row 11
  23. Ty Gibbs (#54) - Row 12
  24. Riley Herbst (#35) - Row 12
  25. Michael McDowell (#71) - Row 13
  26. Shane van Gisbergen (#88) - Row 13
  27. Ryan Preece (#60) - Row 14
  28. Cody Ware (#51) - Row 14
  29. Josh Berry (#21) - Row 15
  30. Cole Custer (#41) - Row 15
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47) - Row 16
  32. Noah Gragson (#4) - Row 16
  33. Carson Hocevar (#77) - Row 17
  34. Brad Keselowski (#6) - Row 17
  35. Justin Haley (#7) - Row 18
  36. Daniel Suarez (#99) - Row 18
  37. Zane Smith (#38) - Row 19
  38. Alex Bowman (#48) - Row 19
  39. Martin Truex Jr. (#56) - Row 20
  40. Jimmie Johnson (#84) - Row 20
  41. Hélio Castroneves (#91) - Row 21
Who failed to qualify for the 2025 Daytona 500?

These four racers did not qualify for Sunday's race after the Duel qualifiers:

  • Anthony Alfredo
  • B.J. McLeod
  • Chandler Smith
  • J.J. Yeley

How to watch the 2025 Daytona 500?

The 2025 Daytona 500 will be on FOX or can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16.

