NASCAR Cup Series
2025 Daytona 500 starting lineup, grid for Sunday's race
Updated Feb. 14, 2025 10:03 a.m. ET
With the Duel qualifying races behind us, we now have the official starting lineup for Sunday's 2025 Daytona 500 race.
2025 Daytona 500 Starting Lineup
- Chase Briscoe (#19) - Row 1
- Austin Cindric (#2) - Row 1
- Bubba Wallace (#23) - Row 2
- Erik Jones (#43) - Row 2
- William Byron (#24) - Row 3
- Chris Buescher (#17) - Row 3
- Ty Dillon (#10) - Row 4
- Denny Hamlin (#11) - Row 4
- Ross Chastain (#1) - Row 5
- Joey Logano (#22) - Row 5
- Tyler Reddick (#45) - Row 6
- Corey LaJoie (#01) - Row 6
- A.J. Allmendinger (#16) - Row 7
- Todd Gilliland (#34) - Row 7
- Austin Dillon (#3) - Row 8
- Ryan Blaney (#12) - Row 8
- Chase Elliott (#9) - Row 9
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42) - Row 9
- Justin Allgaier (#40) - Row 10
- Christopher Bell (#20) - Row 10
- Kyle Busch (#8) - Row 11
- Kyle Larson (#5) - Row 11
- Ty Gibbs (#54) - Row 12
- Riley Herbst (#35) - Row 12
- Michael McDowell (#71) - Row 13
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88) - Row 13
- Ryan Preece (#60) - Row 14
- Cody Ware (#51) - Row 14
- Josh Berry (#21) - Row 15
- Cole Custer (#41) - Row 15
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47) - Row 16
- Noah Gragson (#4) - Row 16
- Carson Hocevar (#77) - Row 17
- Brad Keselowski (#6) - Row 17
- Justin Haley (#7) - Row 18
- Daniel Suarez (#99) - Row 18
- Zane Smith (#38) - Row 19
- Alex Bowman (#48) - Row 19
- Martin Truex Jr. (#56) - Row 20
- Jimmie Johnson (#84) - Row 20
- Hélio Castroneves (#91) - Row 21
Who failed to qualify for the 2025 Daytona 500?
These four racers did not qualify for Sunday's race after the Duel qualifiers:
- Anthony Alfredo
- B.J. McLeod
- Chandler Smith
- J.J. Yeley
How to watch the 2025 Daytona 500?
The 2025 Daytona 500 will be on FOX or can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16.
