NASCAR Cup Series 2025 Daytona 500 starting lineup, grid for Sunday's race Updated Feb. 14, 2025 10:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the Duel qualifying races behind us, we now have the official starting lineup for Sunday's 2025 Daytona 500 race.

2025 Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR Cup Series: 2025 Duel at Daytona Highlights | NSACAR on FOX Watch the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: 2025 Duel at Daytona!

Who failed to qualify for the 2025 Daytona 500?

These four racers did not qualify for Sunday's race after the Duel qualifiers:

Anthony Alfredo

B.J. McLeod

Chandler Smith

J.J. Yeley

How to watch the 2025 Daytona 500?

The 2025 Daytona 500 will be on FOX or can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16.

share