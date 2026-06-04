2026 INDYCAR Odds: David Malukas Favored For Night Race In St. Louis

It's beginning to feel like 2025 all over again, as Alex Palou keeps finding ways to win races.

While the reigning INDYCAR champion didn't find his way into Winner's Circle at the Indy 500, he did get the win last weekend at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Now the series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, commonly known as Gateway.

Will he make it two in a row this Sunday, June 7 (9 p.m. ET, FOX)? Based on the odds, it might not be so easy for the champ.

Here are the latest lines at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 5.

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Bommarito Automotive Group 500 2026

David Malukas: 14/5 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Josef Newgarden: 7/2 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Alex Palou: 2/3 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Pato O'Ward: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Will Power : 11/1 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Scott Dixon: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alexander Rossi: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Graham Rahal: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Romain Grosjean: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Rinus Veekay: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Louis Foster: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Nolan Siegel: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Mick Schumacher: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Dennis Hauger: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Caio Collet: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite

Could David Malukas find himself in Winner's Circle at Gateway? (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

David Malukas finished 18th last weekend at Detroit after starting 25th. But what's probably still at the forefront of his mind is his spectacular — but emotional — Indy 500 run that ended in second place just two weeks ago. When the series went to Gateway in 2025, he started fourth but finished 12th. Will the Team Penske driver — who sits third in the standings — capture the checkered flag in St. Louis?

One To Watch

Heading into Gateway, Alex Palou sits first in the INDYCAR standings (Photo by Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images)

Whether he's the favorite or a little further down the board, Alex Palou is always one to watch on race weekend. The reigning INDYCAR champion is first in the standings with 339 laps led, four poles and four wins. In 2025, Palou started this race ninth but finished eighth. But regardless of how Gateway unfolds, with his 62-point lead in the standings — as Bob Pockrass noted — it seems that this year's title is Palou's to lose.