NTT INDYCAR SERIES
INDYCAR Nashville Results: Alex Palou Captures 5th Win Of Season
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDYCAR Nashville Results: Alex Palou Captures 5th Win Of Season

Published Jul. 20, 2026 5:09 p.m. ET

A day after rain washed out the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, drivers brought the heat to the Nashville oval on Monday.

Here's how the race played out, with a familiar face taking the checkered flag:

The Winner Is …

Alex Palou. The four-time INDYCAR champion and current series points leader brought home his fifth victory of the season. He outlasted the hometown kid (and reigning race winner) Josef Newgarden. Palou's dominance continues to be on display as he has now won 13 of the past 29 races.

One Big Moment

The caution came out after Alexander Rossi took a big hit from behind and went spinning.

Top-10 Results

1. Alex Palou

2. Josef Newgarden 

3. David Malukas

4. Scott McLaughlin

5. Felix Rosenqvist

6. Marcus Ericsson

7. Pato O'Ward

8. Mick Schumacher

9. Kyffin Simpson

10. Kyle Kirkwood

What's Next?

The INDYCAR Series takes a week off before heading to Portland on Aug. 9 for the OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland (4 p.m. ET on FOX).

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