NTT INDYCAR SERIES
how to watch music city grand prix
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

How to Watch INDYCAR's 2026 Music City Grand Prix: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming

Published Jul. 18, 2026 8:51 a.m. ET

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES rolls into Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, and the race has an unusual lead-in this year: the World Cup final. Here's the full schedule, TV channels and how to stream every session on FOX One.

When Is the Music City Grand Prix? What Time Does It Start?

The green flag doesn't have a fixed time. INDYCAR is holding the start flexible so it can drop as soon as possible after the World Cup final wraps up on FOX, with the race projected around 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19.

Where Is INDYCAR Nashville?

The race is at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, a 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete oval with 14 degrees of banking. It's the 11th INDYCAR SERIES race at the track, but only the third since 2008. This year's race runs 300 laps, nearly 400 miles, making it the second-longest race of the season behind the Indianapolis 500.

Music City Grand Prix Schedule

Saturday, July 18

  • Practice 1: 10 a.m. ET (FS1)
  • Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award: 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Final Practice: 6 p.m. ET (FS2)

Sunday, July 19

  • Pre-race show: 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Race: approximately 5:30 p.m. ET (FOX), immediately following the World Cup final

How Can I Watch the Music City Grand Prix? What Channel Will It Be On?

The race airs live on FOX.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Highlights 🏁 INDYCAR on FOX

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Highlights 🏁 INDYCAR on FOX
Check out the best moments from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio with commentary from Will Buxton, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe!

How Can I Stream the Music City Grand Prix?

The 2026 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be available to stream live on FOX One, the FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Why This Race Is a Bigger Deal Than Usual

The World Cup final could draw an audience of 40 million or more, and INDYCAR is hoping a good chunk of that crowd sticks around once the trophy ceremony wraps and the green flag waves. Last year's Nashville race averaged 1.142 million viewers, the track's best number since 2021. A World Cup lead-in could push that well past last year's mark.

On track, Alex Palou leads the championship by 56 points over Kyle Kirkwood heading into Nashville. Only Palou's Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon and Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, last year's Nashville winner, have won an INDYCAR SERIES race on this oval.

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