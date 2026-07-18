NTT INDYCAR SERIES
David Malukas Goes To Hospital For Testing Following Nashville Accident
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

David Malukas Goes To Hospital For Testing Following Nashville Accident

Published Jul. 18, 2026 12:18 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX Motorsports Insider

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY (Lebanon, Tenn.) — David Malukas was taken to a hospital for further testing after a hard crash in INDYCAR practice Saturday.

The status of the Team Penske driver for qualifying, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and the remainder of the race weekend is to be determined. 

Malukas was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, not in an ambulance nor a medical helicopter. He was awake and alert and in good spirits, according to Dr. Angi Fiege of the INDYCAR Medical team.

David Malukas crashed at Nashville Superspeedway preparing for Sunday's Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix.

Fourth in the INDYCAR standings, Malukas posted the third-fastest lap in practice but crashed on his fifth lap on the 1.33-mile concrete oval. From video of the incident, it appeared his right knee hit the steering wheel following the impact with the wall.

The rear of the car was destroyed, and the team had the backup chassis out and was working on it to get it ready for the remainder of the weekend.

INDYCAR rules do allow for Team Penske to use a substitute driver to qualify for the race. In order to race, the substitute driver would need to participate in the practice session on Saturday night or a special practice session at some point prior to the event.

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