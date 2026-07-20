Inside The Garage: How INDYCAR Drivers Are Handling Search For 2027 Rides

Here's what's happening this week Inside The Garage:

Making sense of INDYCAR free agency

NASCAR's new Daytona aero package

No beef for Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY (Lebanon, Tenn.) — Christian Lundgaard admits he was surprised.

A driver who has two wins in a season is rarely told he won’t be offered a new contract for the next season. But he also knows he has, in a way, no choice but to move on from the decision made by the Arrow McLaren brass.

And, frankly, most expect Lundgaard to land a solid ride — most likely the one vacated by Scott Dixon at Chip Ganassi Racing as Dixon is headed to McLaren.

"There’s no news," Lundgaard told me and other reporters Saturday. "I’m committed to [this team] for the rest of the year and we’ll see what next year brings. I’ll be doing something ... I hope."

Lundgaard, when asked if he was bitter, felt the results and reactions by many in the industry questioning the decision, speak for itself.

"Everybody knows my opinion and everybody has their own," Lundgaard said. "I don’t need to go into preference and what people think, but I think there is a general image on the situation."

Current McLaren drivers Nolan Siegel (L) and Christian Lundgaard are currently searching for new seats in 2027.

Lundgaard is one of 10 INDYCAR drivers who don’t have contracts for next season and currently are in limbo. Only two — Lundgaard and his Arrow McLaren teammate Nolan Siegel — have been told by their team they won’t be back.

"I’m talking to as many people as I can," Siegel told me and other reporters on Saturday. "We’ll see. There are things in the works. I’d love to stay in INDYCAR. That is certainly the goal.

"I’m more focused on the last seven races and the best thing I can do to find myself back here next year is do a good job the rest of the year."

Siegel jumped at the chance to join Arrow McLaren during the 2024 season. He comes with funding but he wouldn’t second-guess maybe jumping into a premier INDYCAR ride too early. He has inconsistent results, as would probably be expected for a driver who is just 21 years old.

"When you get a call to drive for McLaren in INDYCAR and you have no other options, saying yes to that opportunity is absolutely a no-brainer under any circumstance for any driver," Siegel said.

The eight INDYCAR drivers who also don’t have deals set for next year:

— A.J. Foyt Racing drivers Santino Ferrucci and Caio Collet

— Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Mick Schumacher

— Dale Coyne Racing drivers Romain Grosjean and Dennis Hauger

— Juncos Hollinger Racing drivers Rinus VeeKay and Sting Ray Robb

— Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson

Some of those drivers could remain with their teams, with Ericsson, a former Formula 1 driver and Indianapolis 500 winner, having a strong enough year to likely earn another season in his current ride.

"I’ve been around for a while, so I’m sort of used to all those things happening in the season, so it’s not really something I put too much focus on," Ericsson told me and other reporters Saturday. "I’m just trying to really deliver out on track and do a good job with the team. That’s where my priorities are."

Marcus Ericsson hopes he's done enough to earn another year at Andretti Global.

The driver who might be in the most demand is Rinus VeeKay, who is 11th in points for a team that isn’t considered one of the elite organizations, has earned him plenty of inquiries. He said he hasn’t had any concrete offers just yet.

VeeKay said he would like to know what he’s doing next year by the end of the season in the first weekend of August.

"I want to get it done before the season is over," VeeKay said.

He reiterated that staying at Juncos Hollinger is a possibility.

"There’s seats that are open, and I’m evaluating all the options that are there," VeeKay said. "What everybody would do if you’re not signed for next year. ... The better I perform, the better the offers are going to be for next year.

"It’s kind of open. Staying with JHR also is a good opportunity and it is something we’re definitely looking at."

As is the case many times in motorsports, it could come down to funding and sponsorship. Teams are expecting to have to spend additional money next year to get ready for the new car in 2028. That could be offset by winding down inventory that would not be applicable with the new car.

For a driver such as Dennis Hauger, who has had a respectable rookie season and was leading the rookie points heading into the race Monday at Nashville, he is hopeful something works out. He has been under contract with Andretti Global this year. He wouldn’t say whether he has any obligations to them (or them to him) for future seasons, but it appears he needs to look.

"I’ve showed what I can do when we have a decent car to play with," Hauger said. "I’m confident I can do good stuff. I am going to try show that whenever I get the chance. We’ll see."

Even drivers with contracts can’t always feel safe. With RLL expected to sell one of its charters to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, that means one of the drivers likely won’t return. That is expected to be Mick Schumacher, who told reporters that he would like to stay if he could.

Louis Foster signed a long-term deal last year to race for the team.

"Obviously, I’ve got a deal signed for multiple years," Foster told me and other reporters. "I’ve heard nothing [about changes] from within the camp."

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Rinus VeeKay is set to be in high demand as a free agent.

NASCAR Changes Daytona Aero Package

NASCAR changed its aero package for Daytona in hopes of creating cars that have more control to pass on their own. They hope if drivers have more ability to maneuver, then they would be less likely to try to save gas and keep track position in the pack, where pulling out of the pack can be costly if the driver can’t pass and loses spots in the packs.

The rear spoiler will be reduced from 7 inches to 4 inches. And the horsepower will be reduced from about 515-520 horsepower to 465.

NASCAR Event Management President John Probst said the idea is that it eliminates the ability for the cars to get nose-to-tail, which allows the cars to separate and more ability to dictate their own destiny.

The teams will not get practice at Daytona, which will keep them from trying to run simulation after practice to help with adjustments during the race.

In The News

--The Freedom 250 INDYCAR race next month in Washington, D.C., will be 125 laps on the 1.7-mile course. The 250 in the name of the race is about the country’s birthday, not a specific mileage or lap count.

--Elliott Sadler will drive the Kaulig Racing No. 25 truck at his home track, Richmond Raceway, next month.

--Jessica Fickenscher, who has held a variety of leadership roles for Speedway Motorsports including heading up North Wilkesboro Speedway, was named general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

--The trial date for the Joe Gibbs Racing-Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports lawsuit has been set. The trial, expected to take nine days, is scheduled to begin Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court in Charlotte.

-- Speedway Motorsports has joined the ownership group of the CARS Tour. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks all remain as part of the ownership group.

Social Spotlight

Clinching Drivers

Those drivers who clinched spots in the NASCAR Chase at North Wilkesboro:

Cup: Ryan Blaney, joining Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick.

Truck: No additional drivers clinched. Layne Riggs and Kaden Honeycutt already had clinched.

They Said It

"Dad's going to be home a little late." — Joey Logano after his Cup Series victory Sunday at North Wilkesboro