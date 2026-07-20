How to Watch INDYCAR Today: Nashville Race New Time, TV Channel, Stream

INDYCAR's Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix didn't happen Sunday as planned. Persistent rain at Nashville Superspeedway forced INDYCAR to postpone the race to today. Here's the new start time, what changed and how to watch on FOX and FOX One.

When Is the Music City Grand Prix Now? What Time Does It Start?

The race moves to today, Monday, July 20, with the green flag set for 3 p.m. ET on FOX. INDYCAR called off Sunday's race after a lightning delay was followed by heavy rain around 7 p.m. ET, and a second wave of rain around 8:30 p.m. ended any chance of getting it in. It's only the second rain postponement in INDYCAR since 2018.

Where Is INDYCAR Nashville?

The race is at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, a 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete oval with 14 degrees of banking. It's the 11th INDYCAR SERIES race at the track, but only the third since 2008.

How Long Is Today's Race?

Shorter than planned. With temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees and feel closer to 102, INDYCAR cut the race from 300 laps to 225, or about 299 miles. It was still set to be the second-longest race of the season behind the Indianapolis 500 at its original distance.

Kyle Kirkwood won the pole Saturday and will start today's race from the front.

How Can I Watch the Music City Grand Prix? What Channel Will It Be On?

The race airs live on FOX.

How Can I Stream the Music City Grand Prix?

The race streams live on FOX One, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

What Happened Sunday

The race was originally set to follow the World Cup final on FOX, with the green flag targeted for whenever the trophy ceremony wrapped. That plan washed out. The track dried out briefly Sunday night before a second round of storms made the call to postpone an easy one for series officials.

One driver wasn't too upset about the delay. Alex Palou, who grew up near Barcelona, got to watch Spain win the World Cup during the rain hold. "Just incredible just to be able to win the World Cup," Palou said on the FOX telecast. Palou leads the championship by 56 points over Kirkwood heading into the makeup race.

INDYCAR has some breathing room to absorb the delay. The series has the next two weekends off before finishing the season with six races over five weekends.