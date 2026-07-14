2026 INDYCAR Odds: Josef Newgarden Favored For Nashville

INDYCAR heads to Nashville this weekend for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, July 19.

With only seven more races left in the season, there are a few drivers who are still attempting to unseat reigning champion Alex Palou for the INDYCAR title.

Will another competitor capture the checkered flag in Music City and put a dent in Palou's points lead?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 17.

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INDYCAR Series: Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix 2026

Josef Newgarden: 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Alex Palou: 4/1 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Pato O'Ward: 9/2 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

David Malukas: 5/1 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Will Power : 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Scott Dixon: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alexander Rossi: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Rinus Veekay: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Graham Rahal: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Louis Foster: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Mick Schumacher: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Dennis Hauger: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Caio Collet: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Romain Grosjean: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Here's What To Know About The Oddsboard:

The Favorite

Josef Newgarden has gotten into Winner's Circle twice this year, and based on the odds, Nashville could end up being win No. 3. Currently, he sits sixth in the standings, 134 points back from Alex Palou, who's in first place. Last year at this race, Newgarden held off the competition and captured the checkered flag after leading 60 laps.

One To Watch

Back to Alex Palou. He's a close second on the oddsboard behind Newgarden for Nashville. In addition to owning first place in the standings, he's got four wins and six poles on the season. Palou led 11 laps in this race in 2025 and finished second. While Alex has had some dominant runs in 2026, when INDYCAR last raced two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio, he missed the podium, finishing fifth overall.