Soccer Odds: Every MLS team's championship title futures, more

With Charlotte FC joining as an expansion team, Major League Soccer has grown to 28 teams for the 2022 season (with St. Louis City SC set to join in 2023).

With MLS' 27th season underway, let's take a look at some betting options for North America's top men's soccer league.

FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre said betting on the MLS is interesting because, well, you never know.

"The parity in MLS compared to European leagues always makes it wildly unpredictable. Other than that, most teams tend to fare much better at home than on the road," McIntyre explained.

MLS teams compete for two awards at the end of the season.

The Supporters' Shield is awarded to the club with the best regular-season record, and the MLS Cup (the Anschutz Trophy) goes to the team that wins the postseason competition.

Historically, sweeping the two in the same season has proven difficult. Since MLS began play in 1996, seven teams won both trophies in the same season, the most recent being Toronto FC in 2017.

"I still think the top teams in the league — Seattle and Kansas City in the West, New England and Philadelphia in the East — will stay near the top of the standings," McIntyre said. "The West has been stronger in recent years, but I do really like Philly and New England this season."

Here are the updated title odds for all the teams in the MLS (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN THE MLS Cup (via FOX Bet) *

New England Revolution +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

Seattle Sounders +700 (bet $10 to win $110)

LAFC +800 (bet $10 to win $90)

NYCFC +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Sporting Kansas City +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Philadelphia Union +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

LA Galaxy +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Colorado Rapids +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Nashville SC +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Toronto FC +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Portland Timbers +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Atlanta United +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

New York Red Bulls +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Minnesota United +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

D.C. United +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Orlando City SC +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Columbus Crew +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Real Salt Lake +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Vancouver Whitecaps +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

CF Montreal +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

FC Dallas +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Chicago Fire +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Inter Miami CF +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Austin FC +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Charlotte FC +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

San Jose Earthquakes +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Houston Dynamo +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

FC Cincinnati +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)



*Odds as of 3/2/2022

Regarding teams that could surprise this season, McIntyre picked four squads:

– McIntyre said Gonzalo Pineda, in his first full season as coach, has stabilized Atlanta United. The 2018 MLS Cup champion made a huge addition in the offseason, signing Thiago Almada, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder from Argentina, for a MLS-record $16 million transfer fee.

– Toronto FC hired former U.S. men's national coach Bob Bradley right before Thanksgiving, and will have Lorenzo Insigne, captain of Serie A club Napoli, join Toronto on July 1 on a midseason transfer.

– The Galaxy will get a boost from former Juventus midfielder Douglas Costa, who should nicely pair with striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who scored 17 goals in 21 matches last season.

– LAFC captain Carlos Vela showed he's back to health after scoring a hat trick in a 21-minute span against Colorado on Saturday. Forward Cristian Arango scored 14 goals in 17 matches last season after joining LAFC in August from Colombia and is McIntyre's choice to win the Golden Boot this season.

McIntyre predicts Arango will win the Golden Boot. For top goalkeeper, Nashville's Joe Willis is McIntyre's secret pick over LAFC's Maxime Crepeau and Philadelphia's Andre Blake.

For MVP, McIntyre said Nashville's Hany Mukhtar, Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri and Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi will be strong candidates.

Here are the past 10 MLS Cup winners:

2021 New York City FC

2020 Columbus Crew

2019 Seattle Sounders

2018 Atlanta United FC

2017 Toronto FC *

2016 Seattle Sounders

2015 Portland Timbers

2014 Los Angeles Galaxy

2013 Sporting KC

2012 Los Angeles Galaxy

Here are the past 10 Supporters' Shield winners:

2021 New England Revolution

2020 Philadelphia Union

2019 Los Angeles FC

2018 New York Red Bulls

2017 Toronto FC

2016 FC Dallas

2015 New York Red Bulls

2014 Seattle Sounders

2013 New York Red Bulls

2012 San Jose Earthquakes

* = swept MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield

