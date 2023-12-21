Major League Baseball
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will reportedly sign 12-year contract with Los Angeles Dodgers
Major League Baseball

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will reportedly sign 12-year contract with Los Angeles Dodgers

Updated Dec. 21, 2023 11:31 p.m. ET

Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto has reportedly found his MLB team.

Yamamoto has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per YES Network. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal confirmed the report. ESPN reports the deal is for 12 years and $325 million.

This would make it the biggest contract for any pitcher in history, eclipsing Gerritt Cole's nine-year, $324 million pact with the Yankees by $1 million. The Dodgers would also need to pay a posting fee of over $50 million to Yamamoto's former team, the Orix Buffaloes.

The Athletic reports that the Mets were the team to initially offer the reported terms, leading the Dodgers to match the number and land Yamamoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yamamoto ranked second in FOX Sports' MLB free agent rankings entering the offseason, trailing only his countryman Shohei Ohtani. Though Yamamoto has yet to prove himself at the MLB level, he led Nippon Professional Baseball with a 1.16 ERA in 2023, during which he also became the first pitcher in the history of the NPB League to throw no-hitters in consecutive seasons. 

He also had a 176-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 171 innings pitched last season. Yamamoto has also won the NPB pitching triple crown each of the last three seasons, meaning he led the league in wins, strikeouts and ERA each time.

Yamamoto also helped Japan to a 2023 World Baseball Classic title alongside Ohtani in March 2023.

Here's why FOX Sports MLB analyst Jordan Shusterman is so high on Yamamoto's ability to succeed at the MLB level, from the beginning of the offseason:

quote

Not only does Yamamoto bring plus velocity with a dastardly splitter, he also throws both a four-seam and two-seam fastball, a low-90s cutter, and a high-70s curveball. It's an absurdly deep repertoire more in line with what we saw from Yu Darvish when he first came over from NPB, and he's got near-elite command of every weapon. Yamamoto's strikeout totals in NPH don't wow as much as Darvish's did, but it's reasonable to assume he'd pursue more punchouts in MLB where hitters are easier to exploit for whiffs than the higher percentage of contact-oriented opponents in NPB. Other than his relatively diminutive frame, there's not much more you want in a free-agent starting pitcher. 


—  

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Giants out of the running for Yamamoto

2023 MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Giants out of the running for Yamamoto

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes