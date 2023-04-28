New York Yankees
Yankees, Gleyber Torres dare fan to follow through on bowl cut bet after homer
Yankees, Gleyber Torres dare fan to follow through on bowl cut bet after homer

One New York Yankees fan is learning the hard way not to let his mouth write checks that he can't cash.

A Twitter user named Jakob took to social media ahead of the Yankees' tilt against the Texas Rangers on Thursday promising to get a bowl haircut if New York's star second baseman Gleyber Torres hit a home run that evening.

Torres did just that — in his first plate appearance of the game.

Later that evening, Torres responded to Jakob online saying, "Make sure you do it, you have to keep promises."

Then, the Yankees' official Twitter account chimed in, asking to see a picture of the fan's new hairdo.

Jakob has yet to respond to either Torres or the Yankee's request and share a photo of himself with the new bowl cut, but some of his more recent posts social media indicate that he is in fact planning to follow through on his word.

The Yankees went on to win Thursday's game, 4-2, and improve to 15-11 on the season, good for fourth in the AL East.

