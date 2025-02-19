2025 MLB AL, NL Rookie of the Year odds: Sasaki, Dominguez favored
Every year, a newcomer makes their mark in baseball.
Last year, it was Luis Gil and Paul Skenes that took MLB by storm.
Which young guys will it be this year?
Check out the odds for AL and NL Rookie of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 19.
American League Rookie of the Year 2025
Jasson Dominguez: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Roman Anthony: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Kristian Campbell: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Jacob Wilson: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Jackson Jobe: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Will Wagner: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
What to know: The Yankees' Jasson Dominguez is nicknamed "The Martian." Need more be said? Dominguez, 22, is arguably the most-promising young prospect in baseball, and New York signed him when he was just 16. In his major-league debut on Sept. 1, 2023, he hit a home run on his first swing in his first at-bat. Before tearing his UCL just nine days later, an injury which required him to undergo Tommy John surgery, he had four home runs in his first eight games. He only had 67 plate appearances in 18 games last season, as he worked his way back from injury.
National League Rookie of the Year 2025
Roki Sasaki: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Dylan Crews: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Matt Shaw: +435 (bet $10 to win $53.50 total)
Bubba Chandler: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Jordan Lawlar: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Tirso Ornelas: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
What to know: Roki Sasaki joining the Dodgers was arguably the biggest free-agent news of the offseason. Sasaki, 23, was a star in Japan's top league (Nippon Professional Baseball) over the past few years, pitching a perfect game in April 2022 and tying Shohei Ohtani for the fastest pitch in NPB history in April 2023. MLB.com named him the top prospect in baseball heading into the 2025 campaign.
