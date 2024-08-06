Major League Baseball Worst MLB Records Ever: List of most losses by a team in a season Published Aug. 6, 2024 4:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The early years of Major League Baseball were a time of significant growth and development. While some teams began to establish themselves as contenders, others faced more challenging seasons. This article examines the teams with the lowest win-loss records from 1886 and beyond, offering a glimpse into the struggles faced by these early baseball franchises.

Worst MLB records Ever

What is the worst MLB season won-lost record ever?

The worst MLB season won-lost record ever belongs to the 1899 Cleveland Spiders. The Spiders completed their season with a 20-134 record (.134).

What is the worst MLB season won-lost record post-1900?

The worst season won-lost record of the Modern Era of baseball is a record of 36-117 (.235), held by the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics.

