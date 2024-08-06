Major League Baseball
Worst MLB Records Ever: List of most losses by a team in a season
Published Aug. 6, 2024 4:32 p.m. ET
The early years of Major League Baseball were a time of significant growth and development. While some teams began to establish themselves as contenders, others faced more challenging seasons. This article examines the teams with the lowest win-loss records from 1886 and beyond, offering a glimpse into the struggles faced by these early baseball franchises.
Worst MLB records Ever
- No. 1: 1899 Cleveland Spiders - 20-134 (.134)
- No. 2: 1890 Pittsburgh Alleghenys - 23-113 (.169)
- No. 3: 1889 Louisville Colonels - 27-111 (.196)
- No. 4: 1897 St. Louis Browns - 29-102 (.221)
- No. 5: 1886 Washington Nationals - 28-92 (.233)
- No. 6: 1916 Philadelphia Athletics - 36-117 (.235)
- No. 7 (tie): 1886 Kansas City Cowboys - 30-91 (.248)
- No. 7 (tie): 1935 Boston Braves - 38-115 (.248)
- No. 9: 1962 New York Mets - 40-120 (.250)
- No. 10: 1904 Washington Senators - 38-113 (.252)
What is the worst MLB season won-lost record ever?
The worst MLB season won-lost record ever belongs to the 1899 Cleveland Spiders. The Spiders completed their season with a 20-134 record (.134).
What is the worst MLB season won-lost record post-1900?
The worst season won-lost record of the Modern Era of baseball is a record of 36-117 (.235), held by the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics.
