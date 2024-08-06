Major League Baseball
Worst MLB Records Ever: List of most losses by a team in a season
Major League Baseball

Worst MLB Records Ever: List of most losses by a team in a season

Published Aug. 6, 2024 4:32 p.m. ET

The early years of Major League Baseball were a time of significant growth and development. While some teams began to establish themselves as contenders, others faced more challenging seasons. This article examines the teams with the lowest win-loss records from 1886 and beyond, offering a glimpse into the struggles faced by these early baseball franchises.

Worst MLB records Ever

  • No. 1: 1899 Cleveland Spiders - 20-134 (.134)
  • No. 2: 1890 Pittsburgh Alleghenys - 23-113 (.169)
  • No. 3: 1889 Louisville Colonels - 27-111 (.196)
  • No. 4: 1897 St. Louis Browns - 29-102 (.221)
  • No. 5: 1886 Washington Nationals - 28-92 (.233)
  • No. 6: 1916 Philadelphia Athletics - 36-117 (.235)
  • No. 7 (tie): 1886 Kansas City Cowboys - 30-91 (.248)
  • No. 7 (tie): 1935 Boston Braves - 38-115 (.248)
  • No. 9: 1962 New York Mets - 40-120 (.250)
  • No. 10: 1904 Washington Senators - 38-113 (.252)

How can the Baltimore Orioles turn it around? | MLB on FOX

How can the Baltimore Orioles turn it around? | MLB on FOX
ADVERTISEMENT

What is the worst MLB season won-lost record ever?

The worst MLB season won-lost record ever belongs to the 1899 Cleveland Spiders. The Spiders completed their season with a 20-134 record (.134). 

What is the worst MLB season won-lost record post-1900?

The worst season won-lost record of the Modern Era of baseball is a record of 36-117 (.235), held by the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 MLB Power Rankings: Top contenders post-trade deadline?

2024 MLB Power Rankings: Top contenders post-trade deadline?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes