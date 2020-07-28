Major League Baseball
UPDATE: MLB Continues Postponements
Major League Baseball

UPDATE: MLB Continues Postponements

1 hour ago

Major League Baseball made the decision on Tuesday to postpone all Miami Marlins games through Sunday. The remainder of the home-and-home series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees has also been postponed.

In lieu of playing the Phillies, the Yankees will now face the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday and Thursday, providing the league more scheduling flexibility later in the season.

The postponement decisions follow Monday's news that the Miami Marlins, who played a weekend series in Philadelphia, had a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The team remained in Philadelphia to undergo additional testing, and on Tuesday, MLB on FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reported that four additional Marlins players tested positive.

Prior to Tuesday's updates, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sat down with MLB Network’s Tom Verducci to give his thoughts on the matter:

“I don’t put this in the nightmare category. Obviously, we won’t want any player to get exposed. It’s not a positive thing, but I don’t see it as a nightmare.”

In the interview, Manfred also allayed concerns about the season potentially being canceled or going on hiatus:

"I think most of the owners realize that we built protocols anticipating that we would have positive tests at some point during the season. That the protocols were built in order to allow us to continue to play through those positives.

"And I think there was support for the notion that we believe that the protocols are adequate to keep our players safe."

Meanwhile, the Marlins announced they're moving to a daily testing schedule.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the outbreak on Good Morning America on Tuesday. The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the season is in question, but doesn’t necessarily need to come to an abrupt halt.

“I know that Major League Baseball –  the players, the owners, the managers – have put a lot of effort into getting together and putting protocols that we feel would work … But you just have to watch this.

"This could put it in danger. I don’t believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day-by-day basis."

With no positive results in the most recent batch of tests for the Phillies, the early signs are encouraging for the Phillies.

MLB's statement reads that there have been no new positive tests of on-field personnel from any of the other 29 clubs since July 24. The league also committed to adjusting protocols as necessary, per the statement.

"The difficult circumstances of one Club reinforce the vital need to be diligent with the protocols in all ways, both on and off the field. We will continue to bolster our protocols and make any necessary adjustments."

This is a developing story.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Kansas City Royalty

Kansas City Royalty
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes made more history on Tuesday, becoming part-owner of the Kansas City Royals.
1 hour ago
Major League Baseball

Running Up The Score

Running Up The Score
Pitchers might not be its biggest fan, but MLB's new extra-inning rule has turned up the excitement, Martin Rogers writes.
20 hours ago
Major League Baseball

MLB Postpones Games Amid Outbreak

MLB Postpones Games Amid Outbreak
A spike in coronavirus cases for the Miami Marlins is having major ramifications across the league.
1 day ago
Major League Baseball

Verlander Clarifies Injury Report

Verlander Clarifies Injury Report
After news broke that the Astros ace would miss the remainder of the 2020 season, Verlander himself explained his status.
1 day ago
Major League Baseball

Sharing The Love Of The Game

Sharing The Love Of The Game
Baseball's absence stung so sorely because the game is so special, writes Martin Rogers. Now, let's enjoy it together.
3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks