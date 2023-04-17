Major League Baseball
Twins, Pablo López reportedly agree to 4-year extension
Major League Baseball

Twins, Pablo López reportedly agree to 4-year extension

Updated Apr. 17, 2023 11:09 a.m. ET

Just a few months after acquiring Pablo López in a trade with the Miami Marlins, the Minnesota Twins are keeping the pitcher in town for the foreseeable future.

López and the Twins agreed to a four-year extension worth $73.5 million on Monday, per multiple reports. The contract buys López out of his final arbitration season in 2024 and pushes his free-agency clock to the 2027-28 offseason.

López is less than a month into his official tenure with the Twins. He began his career with the Marlins, who he spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with. Miami traded the 27-year-old right-hander to Minnesota in January for Luis Arráez.

The early returns of that trade look good for both sides. López is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA in his first four starts, striking out a league-leading 33 hitters entering Monday's MLB slate. Arráez, who won the American League batting title in 2022, is hitting an MLB-best .471 entering Monday.

López pitched a couple of solid seasons with the Marlins prior to his strong start with the Twins. He went 5-5 with a career-best 3.07 ERA over 20 starts in 2021. Last season, López went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 180 innings pitched over 32 starts. 

López actually began his professional career with the Seattle Mariners, who signed him as an international free agent in 2012 out of Venezuela when he was 16. The Mariners traded López, along with three other minor leaguers, to the Marlins for reliever David Phelps ahead of the trade deadline in 2017.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Minnesota Twins
Pablo López
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to largest extension in NFL history
Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to largest extension in NFL history
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes