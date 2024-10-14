Major League Baseball Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift to attend ALCS Game 1 between Yankees-Guardians Published Oct. 14, 2024 6:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are set to be at Yankee Stadium on Monday night for Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, per multiple reports.

The couple was most recently spotted in NYC on October 11 and 12.

It's a bye week for Kelce's undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, while Swift has a few more days off before she returns from a two-month break and takes the stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday to kick off the final leg of The Eras Tour.

Kelce, a Cleveland native, has shown his support for the Guardians in the past, including throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a 2023 game against the Kansas City Royals — although his attempt did hilariously send pitcher Shane Bieber and the Guardians mascot running for cover.

Swift also has baseball ties, most notably when she sang the national anthem before Game 3 of the 2008 World Series between her hometown Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The couple's rumored appearance comes after the pair attended the US Open men's final in New York, alongside Patrick Mahomes and his wife, last month.

Swift attended Kansas City's first two games of the season. She was absent from the next two road games before returning to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 5, marking her 16th regular-season Chiefs game. Kelce recorded a season-high nine catches for 70 yards in that 26-13 victory.

Swift will likely miss Kelce's next game, as the Chiefs head to San Francisco for a Super Bowl rematch with the 49ers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX, with Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt on the call.

