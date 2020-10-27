Major League Baseball Sports World Reacts to Dodgers' Title 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After 22 years, three Fall Classic appearances in the last four years, and a pandemic-altered season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have finally done it.

Once the final out was sealed and the Commissioner's Trophy was lifted, the sports world reacted to the Dodgers' World Series win.

And a Dodgers legend in his own right took a moment to congratulate the Dodgers on their victory.

