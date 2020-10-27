Major League Baseball
Sports World Reacts to Dodgers' Title

2 hours ago

After 22 years, three Fall Classic appearances in the last four years, and a pandemic-altered season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have finally done it.

Once the final out was sealed and the Commissioner's Trophy was lifted, the sports world reacted to the Dodgers' World Series win.

And a Dodgers legend in his own right took a moment to congratulate the Dodgers on their victory.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Timeline of Justin Turner's COVID Tests

Timeline of Justin Turner's COVID Tests
The Dodgers third baseman left Game 6 after a positive COVID test, then returned for the celebration. Here's the latest.
10 mins ago
Major League Baseball

Dodgers Win 2020 World Series

Dodgers Win 2020 World Series
The Dodgers came alive late in Game 6, winning their first World Series title since 1988.
1 hour ago
Major League Baseball

Scenes From LA's Celebration

Scenes From LA's Celebration
The Los Angeles Dodgers are crowned World Series champions for the first time in 32 years, and the emotions were on full display.
1 hour ago
Major League Baseball

Best Of Game 6 Watch Party

Best Of Game 6 Watch Party
Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel and Ben Verlander react to Blake Snell being pulled and the Dodgers' title win.
2 hours ago
Major League Baseball

Twitter Reacts to Snell Being Pulled

Twitter Reacts to Snell Being Pulled
It's a move that helped decide the 2020 World Series. And social media was absolutely stunned by Kevin Cash's choice.
3 hours ago
